Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Economic Survey 2025: Scaling Up The Pension Sector To Enhance Social Security Coverage

The Economic Survey 2025 underscores the need for scalability and accessibility in India’s pension system. While schemes like NPS and APY have made significant strides, they must be further developed to ensure broader coverage, especially for the informal sector.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Economic Survey 2025: Scaling Up The Pension Sector To Enhance Social Security Coverage


The Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled in Parliament, highlighted a crucial challenge facing India’s pension sector: despite significant advancements, only 5.3% of the total population is covered by the National Pension System (NPS) and the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) combined. The Survey emphasizes the need to scale up pension coverage and make social security accessible to a larger portion of the population.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Need for Scalability in India’s Pension System

The Economic Survey 2025 made a strong case for increasing the reach of India’s pension schemes, pointing out that low coverage remains a major hurdle. While the NPS and APY have contributed significantly to India’s social security landscape, scaling up these schemes to reach a broader population is essential for enhancing financial security for all.

Key Takeaways:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Current Coverage: Only 5.3% of India’s population is covered by NPS and APY.
  • Challenge: The focus needs to shift toward making these schemes scalable and accessible, particularly for the informal and unorganised sectors.

Cost Efficiency is Key to Expanding Pension Coverage

One of the main barriers to expanding the pension system is the cost of management. The Survey highlights that in order to increase coverage effectively, low-cost pension management is crucial. This includes minimizing transaction costs, especially for small-ticket transactions that are common in low-income or informal sector schemes.

In this context, the Survey emphasized the importance of ensuring competitive, low-cost fund management to make pensions accessible to a wider audience, particularly those in the unorganised sector. India’s NPS, already one of the lowest-cost pension schemes globally, is designed to be scalable and sustainable by focusing on defined contribution models where payouts are market-linked, reducing the fiscal burden on the government.

Atal Pension Yojana (APY): Addressing the Informal Sector

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has been a significant step in addressing the retirement needs of India’s unorganised and informal sectors. For the first time in India’s pension history, a scheme has been tailored to cater to this large segment of the workforce.

However, the scalability of APY remains a challenge. The Survey pointed out that while the scheme has seen good progress, making it more accessible and effective for the informal sector remains a key area for development.

Youthful Population and Long-Term Concerns

India’s young population may not feel the immediate need to secure their financial future through pension plans. However, the Survey warned that the old-age dependency ratio—currently at 15.7%, significantly lower than many emerging economies—should not lead to complacency. India must act now to ensure the pension system is prepared for future demands.

The Survey stressed the importance of addressing the issue of pensions early, emphasizing the old saying: “The best time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining.”

Scalable and Sustainable Pension Systems

The Economic Survey 2025 underscores the need for scalability and accessibility in India’s pension system. While schemes like NPS and APY have made significant strides, they must be further developed to ensure broader coverage, especially for the informal sector. The key to achieving this is reducing the cost of fund management and making the system more inclusive for all sectors of the population, particularly as India’s working-age population continues to grow.

ALSO READRiding The AI Wave: Lack Of Governance Framework Opens Door To Potential Misuse

Filed under

Economic Survey 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Key Factors Influencing Stock Market Reactions To The Union Budget

Key Factors Influencing Stock Market Reactions To The Union Budget

Former Kenyan President Mocks Countries Criticizing Trump’s ‘No More Blank Checks’ Stance: ‘Why Are You Crying?’

Former Kenyan President Mocks Countries Criticizing Trump’s ‘No More Blank Checks’ Stance: ‘Why Are You...

Actor-Politician Vijay’s TVK Appoints Aadhav Arjuna As General Secretary For 2026 Elections

Actor-Politician Vijay’s TVK Appoints Aadhav Arjuna As General Secretary For 2026 Elections

Historical Trends: Stock Market Behaviour Before And After Past Union Budgets

Historical Trends: Stock Market Behaviour Before And After Past Union Budgets

‘Right To Die With Dignity’: Karnataka Government Implements Groundbreaking Law – Know What It Is?

‘Right To Die With Dignity’: Karnataka Government Implements Groundbreaking Law – Know What It Is?

Entertainment

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

Is Karla Sofia Gascon Anti-Islam? Oscar Nominee Apologizes For Resurfaced Post Sparking New Controversy

Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A Catch

Is Chris Evans Quitting Hollywood? Avengers Star Calls Himself ‘Happy Retired Man’ But There’s A

US YouTuber Misses Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 After Enduring Horrific Traffic Jam For 19 Hours, “India 1, Binsky 0”

US YouTuber Misses Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 After Enduring Horrific Traffic Jam For 19 Hours,

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act With Two Male Co-Stars

Who Is Anna Beatriz? OnlyFans Model Dies After Falling Off Balcony While Filming Sexual Act

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox