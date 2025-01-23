Union Cabinet Approves 5-Year Extension for National Health Mission (NHM)

The five-year extension of the National Health Mission ensures that the program will continue its vital work in improving public health across India. By focusing on essential areas such as disease prevention, healthcare infrastructure, and maternal and child health.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved a five-year extension for the National Health Mission (NHM), recognizing the program’s significant contributions to public health across India. Originally launched in 2005 as the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), the NHM has been extended several times, with the most recent approval in 2021, allowing the mission to run until 2026.

During a cabinet briefing, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the impact of NHM, noting its key role in improving healthcare accessibility and quality, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also stated that NHM’s ongoing work has put India on track to meet its Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) health targets ahead of the 2030 deadline.

NHM’s Key Achievements and Impact on Public Health

Since its last extension in 2021, the National Health Mission has made substantial strides in key areas such as maternal and child health, disease elimination, and healthcare infrastructure improvements.

Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has decreased by 25%, dropping from 130 per 100,000 live births (2014-2016) to 97 per 100,000 (2018-2020).

The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has also seen a significant reduction, falling from 39 per 1,000 live births (2014) to 28 per 1,000 in 2020.

These improvements indicate that India is on track to achieve its SDG targets for maternal and child health far ahead of the 2030 deadline.

Between FY22 and FY24, NHM engaged more than 1.2 million additional healthcare workers, including general duty medical officers (GDMOs), nurses, Ayush doctors, and public health managers. This expansion has played a pivotal role in strengthening healthcare delivery across the nation.

Boosting Covid-19 Vaccination and Disease Control

One of NHM’s most significant achievements has been its critical role in the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. The mission successfully administered over 2.2 billion doses of the vaccine between January 2021 and March 2024.

In addition to vaccine distribution, NHM has made notable strides in disease control and surveillance, particularly for non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), India has seen a decline in the incidence of tuberculosis (TB), from 237 per 100,000 population in 2015 to 195 in 2023. The mortality rate for TB has also dropped from 28 to 22 in the same period.

Expanding Health Programs: Key Initiatives

The National Health Mission has overseen the expansion of various health programs aimed at improving public health outcomes:

Measles-Rubella Elimination Campaign: An ongoing effort to reduce the incidence of these diseases.

Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme: Expanding access to affordable dialysis for patients in need.

National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission: Aiming to reduce the prevalence of sickle cell anaemia in India.

These programs continue to help address critical health challenges across the country, improving quality of life and driving India closer to achieving its SDG health targets.

Looking Ahead: NHM’s Role in India’s Future Healthcare Landscape

The five-year extension of the National Health Mission ensures that the program will continue its vital work in improving public health across India. By focusing on essential areas such as disease prevention, healthcare infrastructure, and maternal and child health, NHM is poised to play a critical role in India’s healthcare landscape for years to come.

