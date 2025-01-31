Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When Did The Government Last Announce Income Tax Relief For The Middle Class? Find Out Here

The last significant revision in India's income tax slabs was made in the Union Budget 2023. Will Budget 2025 bring more relief for the middle class?

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
When Did The Government Last Announce Income Tax Relief For The Middle Class? Find Out Here


The last significant revision in India’s income tax slabs was made in the Union Budget 2023, presented on February 1, 2023, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This marked the first major relief in tax slabs since 2014, bringing much-needed respite to the middle class.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Changes in Tax Slabs (Budget 2023)

New Tax Regime Revamp:

  • The basic exemption limit was raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.
  • Revised tax slabs under the New Tax Regime:
    • Income Range:
      • Rs 0 – Rs 3 lakh: 0% (Tax-free)
      • Rs 3 – Rs 6 lakh: 5%
      • Rs 6 – Rs 9 lakh: 10%
      • Rs 9 – Rs 12 lakh: 15%
      • Rs 12 – Rs 15 lakh: 20%
      • Above Rs 15 lakh: 30%
  • A Standard Deduction of Rs 50,000 was introduced in the New Tax Regime for salaried individuals and pensioners.

Tax Rebate Limit (Section 87A) Increased:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • The rebate limit under the New Regime was hiked from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, meaning individuals earning up to Rs 7 lakh paid zero tax.
  • Under the Old Regime, the rebate remained at Rs 5 lakh.

Previous Tax Relief Before Budget 2023

The last major tax relief before Budget 2023 was in 2014, when the basic exemption limit was raised from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh under Arun Jaitley’s first Budget in the Modi government.

Will Budget 2025 Bring More Tax Relief?

As the Union Budget 2025 approaches, there are speculations that it may further revise tax slabs, increase the rebate limit, or enhance the standard deduction to provide relief to the middle class. Many experts expect the government to align the New Tax Regime further with taxpayer expectations to encourage higher adoption.

Speculated Changes in Budget 2025:

  • Increase in the basic exemption limit from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
  • Introduction of a new 25% tax rate for income levels between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 18 lakh.
  • Enhanced standard deduction for salaried individuals and pensioners.
  • Potential alignment of the New Tax Regime with taxpayer expectations to boost adoption.

The government is likely to focus on supporting the middle class, boosting consumption, and stimulating economic growth amid slowing GDP growth. Additionally, there may be measures to support women’s participation in the workforce by allowing daycare expenses as an exemption up to a certain limit.

As the day of the budget announcement nears, the middle class eagerly awaits potential tax relief measures that could ease their financial burden and enhance their purchasing power.

Filed under

Budget 2025 tax relief

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What is 03-mini? OpenAI Releases New Free AI Model In Response To DeepSeek’s R1

What is 03-mini? OpenAI Releases New Free AI Model In Response To DeepSeek’s R1

Urban Rodent Numbers Surge As Climate Warms, Study Finds

Urban Rodent Numbers Surge As Climate Warms, Study Finds

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Budget 2025: How India’s Budget Process Differs From Other Countries

Budget 2025: How India’s Budget Process Differs From Other Countries

What is Sexsomnia? Judge Acquits 40-Year-Old Man After Having Non-Consensual Sex With A Woman Duirng Sleep

What is Sexsomnia? Judge Acquits 40-Year-Old Man After Having Non-Consensual Sex With A Woman Duirng...

Entertainment

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Grammys 2025: When And Where To Watch The Live Stream

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Jennie Dating Dominic Fike? Know What Exactly Is Going On

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The Truth

Is Will Smith Playing Neo In The Matrix 28 Years After Rejecting It? Here’s The

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

What’s Inside Jeet Adani’s Wedding Return Gift Bags? A Stunning Handmade Surprise Revealed!

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox