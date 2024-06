Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has issued a new notification for hiring multiple positions, such as Technician Grade-III, Junior Accounts Clerk, Correspondence Clerk, Store Assistant, Junior Electrical Engineer (JEE)- GTO, and Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE)- GTO.

The recruitment notification for Bihar State Power Holding Company 2024 was released on March 6, 2024. Online applications will be open from June 20 to July 19, 2024.

BSPHCL Recruitment 2024 Overview

Application Fees

Qualification And Age-Limit

The age limit for BSPHCL Bihar State Power Holding Recruitment 2024 is outlined in the table below. The key date for calculating the age limit is March 31, 2024. Age relaxation will be granted according to the applicable rules. Recruitment Process The selection process for BSPHCL Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited Recruitment 2024 includes the following stages: Stage-1: Written Exam

Stage-2: Document Verification

Stage-3: Medical Examination How To Apply Follow these steps to apply for BSPHCL Recruitment 2024 Step-1: Check your qualification from the BSPHCL Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF given below

Step-2: Click on the “Apply Online” link given below or visit the website bsphcl.co.in

Step-3: Fill out the online application form

Step-4: Upload the required documents

Step-5: Pay the required Application Fees

Step-6: Print the Application Form How to apply for BSPHCL Recruitment 2024? Apply Online from the website bsphcl.co.in What is the last date to apply for BSPHCL Recruitment 2024? 19 July 2024 Important Links Apply New Date Notice Notice BSPHCL Recruitment 2024 Notification ( Technician ) Notification BSPHCL Recruitment 2024 Notification ( Jr. Account Clerk ) Notification BSPHCL Recruitment 2024 Notification ( Store Assistant/ Corr. Clerk ) Notification BSPHCL Recruitment 2024 Notification ( JEE GTO ) Notification BSPHCL Recruitment 2024 Notification ( AEE GTO ) Notification BSPHCL Recruitment 2024 Apply Online Apply Online BSPHCL Official Website BSPHCL

