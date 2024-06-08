Controversy Over NEET Exam Calls For Thorough Investigation, Raises Concerns About Fairness And Transparency | NewsX Exclusive

Joining NewsX exclusively are panelists who will illuminate the issues surrounding the NEET exams, offering insights into the ongoing challenges.

Joining us on the debate today are Padmashree Dr. Sanjeev Bagai – Chairman, Nephron Clinic, Dr. Jyoti Gupta – Director, The Shri Ram Universal School (Director Principal, KR Mangalam World School, GK-2), Dr. Indranil Deshmukh – National Convenor, Junior Doctors’ Network for NEET Exam Issue and Advocate Ashwani Dubey – Lawyer, S.C.

Padmashree Dr. Sanjeev Bagai – Chairman, Nephron Clinic, elaborated his thoughts on the issue of scores and said, “The BJP government has done tremendous work by increasing the MBBS seats two-fold and increasing the number of medical colleges 1.5 folds, but still, the gap of supply and demand is huge. Now, when we talk in terms of NEET exam scoring near 99.9 percent or scoring 718-719, these figures don’t match. You can’t score such figures out of 720, and if it is coming from a regionally isolated from a silo somewhere in one particular region, then it definitely does raise an eyebrow.”

Dr Indranil Deshmukh, National Convener, IMA Junior Doctors Network, raises questions to NTA regarding irregularities observed in the NEET UG exam, stating, “How did some students score 718 marks, which is practically impossible in a negative marking system? Why have grace marks not been mentioned in the NEET prospectus? Everybody knows that the NEET exam paper got leaked, yet the exam was not postponed.”

