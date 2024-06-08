Controversy Over NEET Exam Calls For Thorough Investigation, Raises Concerns About Fairness And Transparency | NewsX Exclusive
The NEET exam, a cornerstone for aspiring medical students across India, recently sparked controversy with an unexpected revelation of an unusually high number of perfect scores. As the National Testing Agency (NTA) released results earlier than scheduled, concerns arose over the legitimacy of near-perfect scores.
This turn of events has left many students distressed and skeptical, prompting petitions to investigate the matter. Amidst this turmoil, the voices of aspirants reflect a mix of frustration and apprehension. Let’s delve into their perspectives on the unfolding situation.
Joining NewsX exclusively are panelists who will illuminate the issues surrounding the NEET exams, offering insights into the ongoing challenges.
Joining us on the debate today are Padmashree Dr. Sanjeev Bagai – Chairman, Nephron Clinic, Dr. Jyoti Gupta – Director, The Shri Ram Universal School (Director Principal, KR Mangalam World School, GK-2), Dr. Indranil Deshmukh – National Convenor, Junior Doctors’ Network for NEET Exam Issue and Advocate Ashwani Dubey – Lawyer, S.C.
Padmashree Dr. Sanjeev Bagai – Chairman, Nephron Clinic, elaborated his thoughts on the issue of scores and said, “The BJP government has done tremendous work by increasing the MBBS seats two-fold and increasing the number of medical colleges 1.5 folds, but still, the gap of supply and demand is huge. Now, when we talk in terms of NEET exam scoring near 99.9 percent or scoring 718-719, these figures don’t match. You can’t score such figures out of 720, and if it is coming from a regionally isolated from a silo somewhere in one particular region, then it definitely does raise an eyebrow.”
Dr Indranil Deshmukh, National Convener, IMA Junior Doctors Network, raises questions to NTA regarding irregularities observed in the NEET UG exam, stating, “How did some students score 718 marks, which is practically impossible in a negative marking system? Why have grace marks not been mentioned in the NEET prospectus? Everybody knows that the NEET exam paper got leaked, yet the exam was not postponed.”
Advocate Ashwani Dubey – Lawyer, S.C. opened up and said, “This involves the career of a student and years of hard work. What the student needs is a proper and fair process. If it is arbitrary, and even if allegations of malpractice are found, this should be looked into in a judicious manner. I believe that the government should also intervene in it.”
Finally on being asked what kind of a message is this sending to the aspirants, Dr. Jyoti Gupta – Director, The Shri Ram Universal School said, “NEET is probably the largest competitive exam in the world, and there are so many stakes that everybody has in this exam, and it’s not an easy exam. There is already so much pressure on the children that they don’t want to attend regular school, and they are being shoved into dummy schools.” She added further, “On top of it, the examination does not seem to be a fair examination, and then there is the leak of paper, and the children who are not getting a fair chance to perform are getting affected by it.”
The controversy surrounding NEET exam scores has raised concerns about fairness and transparency in the evaluation process. As stakeholders voice their apprehensions, there is a growing call for a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure justice for all aspirants and uphold the integrity of the examination system.