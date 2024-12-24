Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
we-woman

Delhi EWS Admission Limit Raised: Income Cap Increased From ₹2.5 Lakh To ₹5 Lakh Annually

Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved raising the EWS admission income limit from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh annually, following Delhi High Court orders. This move expands access to private school seats for more students across categories. The decision addresses prior non-compliance with court directives.

In a move to benefit a far greater chunk of students, Delhi LG, VK Saxena has approved the enhancement of threshold limit of annual income from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh for students of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Disadvantaged Groups for availing of EWS seats in the Private Schools of Delhi.

As a result, this move will result making a much larger chunk of students belonging to all categories, reserved as well as general, eligible for getting admission in Private Schools.

The Delhi High Court, in its order dated 05.12.2023, had asked the Delhi Government to increase the threshold limit from the existing Rs one lakh to Rs five lakh. However, the Delhi Government through the Chief Minister had submitted a file with a proposal to enhance the limit to only Rs 2.5 lakh in October end 2024.

The LG while approving the proposal of the limit of Rs 2.5 lakh, had strongly advised the Chief Minister to revisit this threshold limit and raise it to at least Rs05 lakh.

Thereafter, the High Court in an order dated 13.11.2024, observed that its earlier orders had remained disobeyed.
This compelled the Delhi Government to yet again revise the threshold limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 05 lakh and send it to LG for approval today.

ALSO READ: Failing Year-End Exams? Centre Scraps No-Detention Policy For Classes 5 And 8: New Promotion Rules Explained

