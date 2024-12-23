Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Failing Year-End Exams? Centre Scraps No-Detention Policy For Classes 5 And 8: New Promotion Rules Explained

The Centre has abolished the no-detention policy for Classes 5 and 8 in central schools, introducing re-exams and retention rules for students failing year-end exams. Over 3,000 Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Sainik Schools will adopt the revised framework. States can decide on their policies.

Failing Year-End Exams? Centre Scraps No-Detention Policy For Classes 5 And 8: New Promotion Rules Explained

In a significant shift in education policy, the Central Government has abolished the ‘no-detention policy’ for students in Classes 5 and 8. The decision, which allows schools to hold back students who fail to meet year-end examination criteria, will apply to over 3,000 institutions governed by the central government, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Sainik Schools.

Revised Examination and Retention Rules

According to a gazette notification, students who fail their annual exams will now receive additional instruction and an opportunity for re-examination within two months of the result declaration. If they fail the re-exam as well, they will be retained in the same class.

The notification mandates class teachers to guide the students and their parents, addressing learning gaps through specialized inputs. However, the government has clarified that no student will be expelled from school until the completion of elementary education.

Implications for State and Union Territory Schools

The decision follows a 2019 amendment to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which gave states the discretion to scrap the no-detention policy. So far, 16 states and two Union Territories, including Delhi, have implemented similar changes.

While Haryana and Puducherry are yet to decide, the remaining states and Union Territories have opted to continue with the no-detention policy. As school education remains a state subject, states are free to determine their approach to these guidelines.

Impact on Central Government Schools

Senior Ministry of Education officials have emphasized that the new rules will apply only to central government schools. These institutions will now follow a stricter evaluation framework aimed at addressing foundational learning gaps and improving academic standards.

The abolition of the no-detention policy is seen as a move to enhance accountability and academic rigor in schools. It also highlights the government’s efforts to balance flexibility in assessments with the need for robust learning outcomes.

ALSO READ: More Than 400 People Arrested In Assam In An Attempt To Eradicate Child Marriage

Filed under

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT SCHOOL Kendriya Vidyalayas exam rules new education policy India No-Detention Policy

