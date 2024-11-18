Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Announced – Check Your Marks Today!

The ICSI CSEET for November 2024 was held on November 9 and 11, 2024, in a remote-proctored format, enabling candidates to appear from the safety and comfort of their homes. The official e-result-cum-marks statement will be available immediately after the announcement on the ICSI website.



The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the results for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2024 examination today, November 18, 2024, at 11 AM. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results and download their marksheets from the official ICSI website: icsi.edu.

How to Check Your ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results

For candidates eager to find out their scores, here is a step-by-step guide to access the CSEET November 2024 results and download the detailed subject-wise marksheet:

  1. Visit the Official ICSI Website: Go to icsi.edu.
  2. Click on the Results Link: On the homepage, you will find a link for CSEET November 2024 results.
  3. Login with Your Credentials: Enter your roll number and date of birth as per the details provided in your application.
  4. View and Download Your Result: Once logged in, you can view your results along with the e-marksheet, which can also be downloaded for your records.

What You Need to Know About the CSEET November 2024 Exam

The ICSI CSEET for November 2024 was held on November 9 and 11, 2024, in a remote-proctored format, enabling candidates to appear from the safety and comfort of their homes. The official e-result-cum-marks statement will be available immediately after the announcement on the ICSI website. It’s important to note that no physical copies of the result statement will be issued.

CSEET Cut-Off Marks and Minimum Requirements

Along with the results, ICSI will also announce the cut-off marks for the CSEET November 2024 examination. Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 50% in aggregate, combining both the Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Viva Voce sections, to qualify for the exam.

ICSI CSEET Marking Scheme

Understanding the marking scheme is crucial for interpreting your scores accurately. According to the rules:

  • Correct answers will earn candidates either one or two marks depending on the question type.
  • There is no negative marking for incorrect or unattempted answers.
  • The maximum attainable score in the CSEET exam is 200 marks.

Important Note on Re-Evaluation

Once the results are published, re-evaluation requests will not be entertained. The results provided on the official website are considered final. So, if you are planning to review your scores, make sure to do so promptly, as no further appeals for re-evaluation will be accepted.

The release of the CSEET November 2024 results marks an important milestone for all candidates who have been eagerly waiting to find out their scores. Whether you’re looking forward to taking the next steps in your career as a company secretary or seeking further information, it’s crucial to check your results and start planning accordingly.

The ICSI CSEET exam continues to serve as an essential gateway for individuals seeking to pursue a career in company secretarial practice. As the results are now available, candidates are advised to check their marks, follow the steps for downloading their e-marksheets, and stay updated with any additional instructions released by ICSI.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)

ALSO READ: CBSE Dismisses Reports Of Syllabus Reduction, Check Update On Open Book Test

