In Search Of Rasa: A Day At Daryaganj’s Sunday Book Market

Daryaganj’s Sunday Book Market in Delhi offers more than just books; it’s a living, breathing archive of human thought, a sanctuary for stories, and a testament to the resilience of the written word in a digital age.

What is the true purpose of research? For many, academic journals may seem distant—laden with jargon and structured for precision, often at the cost of accessibility. But for me, academic literature serves as a gateway to discovery—a bridge between theoretical frameworks and real-world phenomena. This process of peeling back layers to reveal hidden truths is more than fulfilling; it is exhilarating.

This article holds special significance as it’s my first since relocating to Delhi, a city I’ve long cherished in my dreams. Delhi called to me for two reasons: the timeless enchantment of Mirza Ghalib and Urdu literature, and my aspiration to pursue journalism in the nation’s capital. I’ve always viewed life as a quest for Rasa. Derived from the Natya Shastra, Rasa refers to the essence and beauty that give life its soul. As Abhinava Gupta, a 13th-century scholar, beautifully described, the experience of Rasa is fleeting yet transformative, akin to divine bliss.

Daryaganj’s Sunday Book Market: A Treasure Trove for Book Lovers

Delhi, with its timeless charm, has already begun revealing its layers to me. My first revelation came through Kanupriya Dhingra’s Old Delhi’s Parallel Book Bazaar, a compelling study of Daryaganj’s Sunday book market. Her research showcases the market as more than just a haven for book lovers—it’s a thriving informal literary ecosystem that supports alternative storytelling and reading traditions beyond mainstream publishing.

Inspired by her insights, I ventured into Daryaganj, letting serendipity guide me. For someone who finds solace in books, stepping into this market felt like entering a living, breathing archive of human thought. The market’s vibrant atmosphere echoed with the whispers of Kafka, the allure of Austen, the mystique of Murakami, and the charm of Cecelia Ahern. Amid this bustling literary landscape, I noticed two types of people: those with carefully curated lists and others embracing the joy of unexpected discoveries.

Queen of Dreams: A Serendipitous Find

Among the endless rows of books, one title chose me: Queen of Dreams by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. While I knew little about its story, purchasing it felt like becoming part of the market’s unique ecosystem—a vibrant pulse that connects readers, sellers, and stories. That day, I didn’t just observe Dhingra’s research come alive; I became part of it. Walking through the lanes she described, I witnessed the cultural significance of spaces like Daryaganj. It transported me back to Pune’s Appa Balwant Chowk and Mumbai’s Dadar book markets, where I once wandered, unaware of the intricate worlds they nurtured.

The Beauty of Daryaganj: A Sanctuary for Stories

The ₹50 I spent on that book was more than a transaction—it was an investment in the timeless beauty of the written word. It was a reminder of the resilience of books in an increasingly digital age. In Daryaganj, I didn’t just read stories; I also observed people immersed in their searches—some seeking comfort, others adventure, and a few perhaps looking for their own version of Godot.

A Poetic Beginning in Delhi

Could there be a more poetic start to my journey in Delhi? This city, with its elegance and aesthetic richness, is already unfolding its secrets. My search for Rasa continues, and Delhi seems eager to reveal its flavors as I savor them. For now, I hold on to the memory of Daryaganj’s Sunday book market—a sanctuary of stories, a sustainer of dreams, and an enduring testament to the joy of discovery.