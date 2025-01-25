Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In Search Of Rasa: A Day At Daryaganj’s Sunday Book Market

Daryaganj’s Sunday Book Market in Delhi offers more than just books; it’s a living, breathing archive of human thought, a sanctuary for stories, and a testament to the resilience of the written word in a digital age.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
In Search Of Rasa: A Day At Daryaganj’s Sunday Book Market


What is the true purpose of research? For many, academic journals may seem distant—laden with jargon and structured for precision, often at the cost of accessibility. But for me, academic literature serves as a gateway to discovery—a bridge between theoretical frameworks and real-world phenomena. This process of peeling back layers to reveal hidden truths is more than fulfilling; it is exhilarating.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This article holds special significance as it’s my first since relocating to Delhi, a city I’ve long cherished in my dreams. Delhi called to me for two reasons: the timeless enchantment of Mirza Ghalib and Urdu literature, and my aspiration to pursue journalism in the nation’s capital. I’ve always viewed life as a quest for Rasa. Derived from the Natya Shastra, Rasa refers to the essence and beauty that give life its soul. As Abhinava Gupta, a 13th-century scholar, beautifully described, the experience of Rasa is fleeting yet transformative, akin to divine bliss.

Daryaganj’s Sunday Book Market: A Treasure Trove for Book Lovers

Delhi, with its timeless charm, has already begun revealing its layers to me. My first revelation came through Kanupriya Dhingra’s Old Delhi’s Parallel Book Bazaar, a compelling study of Daryaganj’s Sunday book market. Her research showcases the market as more than just a haven for book lovers—it’s a thriving informal literary ecosystem that supports alternative storytelling and reading traditions beyond mainstream publishing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Inspired by her insights, I ventured into Daryaganj, letting serendipity guide me. For someone who finds solace in books, stepping into this market felt like entering a living, breathing archive of human thought. The market’s vibrant atmosphere echoed with the whispers of Kafka, the allure of Austen, the mystique of Murakami, and the charm of Cecelia Ahern. Amid this bustling literary landscape, I noticed two types of people: those with carefully curated lists and others embracing the joy of unexpected discoveries.

Queen of Dreams: A Serendipitous Find

Among the endless rows of books, one title chose me: Queen of Dreams by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. While I knew little about its story, purchasing it felt like becoming part of the market’s unique ecosystem—a vibrant pulse that connects readers, sellers, and stories. That day, I didn’t just observe Dhingra’s research come alive; I became part of it. Walking through the lanes she described, I witnessed the cultural significance of spaces like Daryaganj. It transported me back to Pune’s Appa Balwant Chowk and Mumbai’s Dadar book markets, where I once wandered, unaware of the intricate worlds they nurtured.

The Beauty of Daryaganj: A Sanctuary for Stories

The ₹50 I spent on that book was more than a transaction—it was an investment in the timeless beauty of the written word. It was a reminder of the resilience of books in an increasingly digital age. In Daryaganj, I didn’t just read stories; I also observed people immersed in their searches—some seeking comfort, others adventure, and a few perhaps looking for their own version of Godot.

A Poetic Beginning in Delhi

Could there be a more poetic start to my journey in Delhi? This city, with its elegance and aesthetic richness, is already unfolding its secrets. My search for Rasa continues, and Delhi seems eager to reveal its flavors as I savor them. For now, I hold on to the memory of Daryaganj’s Sunday book market—a sanctuary of stories, a sustainer of dreams, and an enduring testament to the joy of discovery.

Filed under

Daryaganj Sunday Book Market Delhi book market

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘If Not In Yamuna, Take A Dip At Maha Kumbh’ : Amit Shah To Arvind Kejriwal Amid Launching The Final Segment Of 2025 Delhi Election Manifesto

‘If Not In Yamuna, Take A Dip At Maha Kumbh’ : Amit Shah To Arvind...

Jammu and Kashmir Scripts History By Defeating Mumbai: Star-Studded Lineup Included Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jammu and Kashmir Scripts History By Defeating Mumbai: Star-Studded Lineup Included Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma,...

Supreme Court Notice To Rajasthan Police On Bail Plea Of Biker’s Wife In Husband’s Murder Case

Supreme Court Notice To Rajasthan Police On Bail Plea Of Biker’s Wife In Husband’s Murder...

‘Bring Dawood’, Says Sanjay Raut As US Supreme Court Clears Tahawwur Hussain Rana’s Extradition To India

‘Bring Dawood’, Says Sanjay Raut As US Supreme Court Clears Tahawwur Hussain Rana’s Extradition To...

PM Modi And Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Meet In New Delhi Ahead Of Republic Day

PM Modi And Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Meet In New Delhi Ahead Of Republic Day

Entertainment

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox