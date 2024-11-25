Home
Monday, November 25, 2024
JEE Main 2025: January Session Application Correction Window To Open Tomorrow, Check Out Key Details

The application correction window for JEE Main 2025 opens tomorrow. Candidates can make changes to their applications until November 27.

JEE Main 2025: January Session Application Correction Window To Open Tomorrow, Check Out Key Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to open the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 January session tomorrow. This is a critical opportunity for candidates who need to make changes to their application forms. The correction window will be available on the official website, and candidates must complete the correction process by November 27, 2024.

The NTA has emphasized that this is a one-time facility and advised candidates to make corrections carefully. Once the correction window closes, no further opportunity to amend applications will be provided.

Key Details:

  1. Application Correction Window: Starting tomorrow, the application correction window for JEE Main 2025 January session opens. Candidates need to make corrections by November 27.
  2. One-Time Facility: The NTA clarified that this correction window is a one-time facility aimed at preventing any inconvenience to the candidates. So, applicants are urged to check their details carefully before submitting the corrections.
  3. Exam Date: The JEE Main 2025 exam for the January session will be conducted between January 22 and 31, 2025. The exact date for each candidate will be announced soon, and the admit cards will be available for download three days prior to the exam.
  4. Result Date: The JEE Main January session result will be announced by February 12, 2025, giving candidates their much-awaited scores and rankings.
  5. Session 2 Dates: The second session of JEE Main will be held between April 1 and 8, 2025.
  6. Eligibility: Candidates who have passed or are appearing for their Class 12 exams with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) are eligible to take the exam.
  7. Languages for Exam: The JEE Main will be conducted in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu, making it accessible to a wider audience.
  8. Examination Centers: Candidates will soon be informed about their examination city, which will be announced by the first week of January 2025.

This session of the JEE Main continues to be crucial for candidates looking to pursue a career in engineering, and the correction window is an important step toward ensuring that all the details on their application are accurate. So, all those planning to make changes must do so within the specified timeframe.

Filed under

JEE MAIN 2025 JEE Main Admit Cards 2025 JEE Main Application Correction NTA JEE Main 2025
