Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Karnataka VAO Provisional Results 2024 Released: Check Now On Official Website

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their provisional marks on the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. This news comes as a crucial update for thousands of aspirants who took the exam on October 27, 2024, for the prestigious Village Administrator posts under the Karnataka Revenue Department.

Karnataka VAO Provisional Results 2024 Released: Check Now On Official Website

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially announced the provisional results for the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) 2024 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their provisional marks on the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. This news comes as a crucial update for thousands of aspirants who took the exam on October 27, 2024, for the prestigious Village Administrator posts under the Karnataka Revenue Department.

Besides the preliminary results, KEA has also published the final answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2, thus bringing transparency in the evaluation process. These final answer keys were published after a thorough review of the objections raised by candidates about the keys, which they submitted up until November 4, 2024. Subject expert committees analyzed those objections, and based on their recommendations, final answer keys and provisional result have now been published.

How to Check Karnataka VAO Provisional Results 2024

Candidates can easily access their provisional marks by following these simple steps:

  1. Visit the Official Website: Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
  2. Locate the Result Link: On the homepage, find the “Karnataka VAO Provisional Result 2024” link and click on it.
  3. Enter Login Details: A new page will prompt candidates to enter their login credentials such as their application number and date of birth.
  4. Check and Verify Results: Once logged in, verify your provisional result. Candidates can also check if there are any discrepancies or objections.
  5. Download and Print: After verifying the results, candidates are advised to save a copy and take a printout for future reference.

Objections to Provisional Marks

Candidates are permitted to raise concerns regarding their provisional marks within a limited time. The last date to raise objections is November 28, 2024, at 4:00 PM. The objections must be accompanied by the necessary documents and must be submitted via the link on the official KEA website.

All objections will be finalized after being reviewed by expert authorities so that the final review of claims is fair and transparent.

Important Dates to Remember

  • Examination Date: October 27, 2024
  • Objection Submission Deadline: November 28, 2024, by 4:00 PM
  • Official Website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Writing an exam like KEA VAO 2024 will be an important milestone for any candidate who envisions serving as a Village Administrator in the Karnataka Revenue Department. The official results have now been declared and the process moves on, with successful candidates soon stepping into public service.

Candidates are advised to visit the official KEA website for regular updates.

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2025: January Session Application Correction Window To Open Tomorrow, Check Out Key Details

Filed under

Karnataka VAO 2024 Karnataka VAO Provisional Result 2024 Karnataka Village Administrative Officer Result KEA Answer Key KEA Provisional Marks KEA VAO Result Village Administrator Exam Results
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Has Turkey Scaled Down $23 bln F16 Jet Deal With US?

Why Has Turkey Scaled Down $23 bln F16 Jet Deal With US?

Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

When Is Thanksgiving? Know Date, History, And How Is It Celebrated And More

When Is Thanksgiving? Know Date, History, And How Is It Celebrated And More

Cyclone Fengal Tracker: How To Track The Storm’s Movement In Real-Time, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Cyclone Fengal Tracker: How To Track The Storm’s Movement In Real-Time, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater Noida

Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater...

Entertainment

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of Using Ozempic

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding Streaming, Call Rumours ‘Baseless’

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much The Lead Actors Earned

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox