Karnataka VAO Provisional Results 2024 Released: Check Now On Official Website

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has officially announced the provisional results for the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) 2024 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their provisional marks on the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. This news comes as a crucial update for thousands of aspirants who took the exam on October 27, 2024, for the prestigious Village Administrator posts under the Karnataka Revenue Department.

Besides the preliminary results, KEA has also published the final answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2, thus bringing transparency in the evaluation process. These final answer keys were published after a thorough review of the objections raised by candidates about the keys, which they submitted up until November 4, 2024. Subject expert committees analyzed those objections, and based on their recommendations, final answer keys and provisional result have now been published.

How to Check Karnataka VAO Provisional Results 2024

Candidates can easily access their provisional marks by following these simple steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Locate the Result Link: On the homepage, find the “Karnataka VAO Provisional Result 2024” link and click on it. Enter Login Details: A new page will prompt candidates to enter their login credentials such as their application number and date of birth. Check and Verify Results: Once logged in, verify your provisional result. Candidates can also check if there are any discrepancies or objections. Download and Print: After verifying the results, candidates are advised to save a copy and take a printout for future reference.

Objections to Provisional Marks

Candidates are permitted to raise concerns regarding their provisional marks within a limited time. The last date to raise objections is November 28, 2024, at 4:00 PM. The objections must be accompanied by the necessary documents and must be submitted via the link on the official KEA website.

All objections will be finalized after being reviewed by expert authorities so that the final review of claims is fair and transparent.

Important Dates to Remember

Examination Date : October 27, 2024

: October 27, 2024 Objection Submission Deadline : November 28, 2024, by 4:00 PM

: November 28, 2024, by 4:00 PM Official Website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Writing an exam like KEA VAO 2024 will be an important milestone for any candidate who envisions serving as a Village Administrator in the Karnataka Revenue Department. The official results have now been declared and the process moves on, with successful candidates soon stepping into public service.

Candidates are advised to visit the official KEA website for regular updates.

