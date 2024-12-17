NEET UG 2025 Syllabus Released By NMC: How To Download And What You Need To Know

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the official syllabus for NEET UG 2025, available for download on their website. Aspiring candidates are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for effective preparation. Discussions on the exam format, whether online or pen-and-paper, are underway.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially released the syllabus for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) UG 2025 on Tuesday, December 17. Aspiring medical students planning to take the NEET UG 2025 exam can now download the syllabus from the official NMC website at nmc.org.in.

In a notice signed by Shambhu Sharan Singh, Director of the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), it was confirmed that the syllabus for NEET UG 2025 had been finalized and uploaded for public access. The notification urged all concerned stakeholders, particularly aspiring candidates, to refer to the updated syllabus for their study material preparation as well as to gear up for the NEET UG examination for the academic session 2025-26.

The announcement comes at a time when deliberations are ongoing regarding the format of the NEET UG 2025 exam. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan mentioned on December 17 that the Education and Health Ministries are considering whether the exam will be held in the pen-and-paper mode or online. A decision regarding the mode of the exam is expected soon, as both ministries have already held two rounds of talks, including discussions led by Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

NEET UG 2025 Syllabus: Subject-Wise Breakdown

Here’s a detailed overview of the NEET UG 2025 syllabus for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology:

Subject Units Physics UNIT 1: Physics and Measurement, UNIT 2: Kinematics, UNIT 3: Laws of Motion, UNIT 4: Work, Energy, and Power, UNIT 5: Rotational Motion, UNIT 6: Gravitation, UNIT 7: Properties of Solids and Liquids, UNIT 8: Thermodynamics, UNIT 9: Kinetic Theory of Gases, UNIT 10: Oscillations and Waves, UNIT 11: Electrostatics, UNIT 12: Current Electricity, UNIT 13: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism, UNIT 14: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents, UNIT 15: Electromagnetic Waves, UNIT 16: Optics, UNIT 17: Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation, UNIT 18: Atoms and Nuclei, UNIT 19: Electronic Devices, UNIT 20: Experimental Skills Chemistry UNIT 1: Some Basic Concepts in Chemistry, UNIT 2: Atomic Structure, UNIT 3: Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, UNIT 4: Chemical Thermodynamics, UNIT 5: Solutions, UNIT 6: Equilibrium, UNIT 7: Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry, UNIT 8: Chemical Kinetics, UNIT 9: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties, UNIT 10: P-Block Elements, UNIT 11: d- and f-Block Elements, UNIT 12: Co-ordination Compounds, UNIT 13: Purification and Characterisation of Organic Compounds, UNIT 14: Some Basic Principles of Organic Chemistry, UNIT 15: Hydrocarbons, UNIT 16: Organic Compounds Containing Halogens, UNIT 17: Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen, UNIT 18: Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen, UNIT 19: Biomolecules, UNIT 20: Principles Related to Practical Chemistry Biology UNIT 1: Diversity in Living World, UNIT 2: Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants, UNIT 3: Cell Structure and Function, UNIT 4: Plant Physiology, UNIT 5: Human Physiology, UNIT 6: Reproduction, UNIT 7: Genetics and Evolution, UNIT 8: Biology and Human Welfare, UNIT 9: Biotechnology and Its Applications, UNIT 10: Ecology and Environment

Click here to download the syllabus PDF

How to Download NEET UG 2025 Syllabus:

For aspirants wishing to download the NEET UG 2025 syllabus, the process is straightforward:

Visit the official NMC website: nmc.org.in On the homepage, go to the “What’s New” section. Click on the link labeled “Syllabus for Examination of NEET UG 2025.” The NEET UG 2025 syllabus PDF will open in a new page. Download the syllabus PDF and keep a printout for future reference.

Aspirants are encouraged to regularly check the official NMC website for any further updates.

How to Prepare for NEET UG 2025:

To prepare effectively for NEET UG 2025, students should begin by thoroughly understanding the syllabus. It’s vital to study from reliable resources, including NCERT textbooks, and solve previous years’ question papers. Regular practice and mock tests will help improve time management and familiarity with exam patterns. Seeking expert guidance from experienced teachers or mentors will ensure clarity on challenging topics, offering crucial insights and tips for better performance.

By adhering to a disciplined study schedule, students can enhance their chances of success in the NEET UG 2025 exam and secure a path towards a rewarding career in medicine.

