SSC CGL Application Form 2024, Apply Online Starts at ssc.gov.in

The staff selection Commission every year to year to select candidates for various Group B and C posts. The eligibility criteria for SSC CGL include age, education, nationality, physical standards, etc. Good news for all SSC aspirants who are waiting for the SSC CGL 2024 Exam, the SSC CGL 2024 Notification has been released for a total of 17727 vacancies for various Group B and C posts candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can submit their duly filled application forms for the SSC CGL 2024 exam. Application forms will be accepted online and any application form through other means will not be accepted.

ELIGIBILITY 2024 :

Age Limit Nationality/ Citizenship Educational Qualification Physical Standards

–NATIONALITY

Indian Citizenship: You must be an Indian citizen. You must have a valid Indian passport or another kind of proof of Indian citizenship. People from Nepal/Bhutan: If you are a subject of Nepal or Bhutan, you may apply for the SSC CGL exam. To work in India, you must present the necessary documentation and legal authorization. Refugees from Tibet: Tibetan refugees who arrived in India before January 1, 1962, to live permanently in India, are allowed to apply for the exam. They must have the requisite certificates issued by the Government of India Individuals of Indian origins: Candidates of Indian descent who have moved from specific countries to permanently stay in India may also apply for the SSC CGL exam. They must have the appropriate documentation, such as a certificate of eligibility from the Government of India.

AGE LIMIT:

The age limit varies based on the posts requested, with exceptions made for certain categories. Have a look at the important points and table mentioned below.

Many applicants apply for the role without understanding the SSC CGL age limit, and their applications are rejected. For positions with an age range of 18-27 years, the candidate must have been born between the dates of 02-08-1997 and 01-08-2006. Candidates must be born between 02-08-1994 and 01-08-2004 to be eligible for posts with an age limit of 20-30 years. To apply for positions with an age limit of 18-30 years, candidates must be born between 02-08-1994 and 01-08-2006. For the role with an age limit of 18-32 years, the candidate must have been born between 02-08-1992 and 01-08-2006.

AGE RELAXATION:

FOR GROUP B

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PwD (General): 10 years

PwD (OBC): 13 years

PwD (SC/ST): 15 years

Ex-Servicemen and other categories as per SSC guidelines:3 YEARS

FOR GROUP C

Central Govt. Civilian Employees:40-45 years

Widows, divorced women, and women who have been legally separated but have not remarried: 35-40 years

PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

CRITERIA: MALE CRITERIA: WOMEN

HEIGHT: 157.5 cm HEIGHT:152 cm

CHEST: 81 cm

WEIGHT: 48 kg

Galis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and Scheduled Tribe members might have their height relaxed by 5 cm Height relaxable by 2.5 cm

Weight relaxable by 2 Kg. for Gorkhas, Garwalis, Assamese, and members of Scheduled Tribes

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS:

ame of Posts Ministry/ Department/Office/ Cadre Age Limit Junior Statistical Officer M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation Up to 32 years Assistant Audit Officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG Not exceeding 30 years Assistant Accounts Officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG Not exceeding 30 years Inspector of Income Tax CBDT Not exceeding 30 years Inspector, (Central Excise) CBIC Not exceeding 30 years Inspector (Preventive Officer) Inspector (Examiner) Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics Not exceeding 30 years Assistant Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations Not exceeding 30 years Assistant/ Superintendent Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations Not exceeding 30 years Divisional Accountant Offices under C&AG Not exceeding 30 years Sub-Inspector/ Junior Intelligence Officer Narcotics Control Bureau (MHA) Not exceeding 30 years Assistant Enforcement Officer Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue Up to 30 years Sub Inspector National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Assistant Section Officer Central Secretariat Service

Intelligence Bureau

Ministry of Railway

Ministry of External Affairs

AFHQ 20-30 years Sub Inspector Central Bureau of Investigation 20-30 years Auditor Offices under C&AG

Other Ministry/ Departments

Offices under CGDA 18-27 years Accountant Offices under C&AG 18-27 years Accountant/ Junior Accountant Other Ministry/ Departments 18-27 years Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant Department of Post, Ministry of Communication 18-27 years Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks Central Govt. 18-27 years Senior Administrative Assistant Military Engineering Services, Ministry of Defence 18-27 years Tax Assistant CBDT CBIC 18-27 years Sub-Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics 18-27 years Upper Division Clerks Dte. Gen Border Road Organisation (MoD) 18-27 years

APPLICATION FEE:

Female, SC, ST, PwD, & Ex-Servicemen: NIL

GENERAL/OBC: RS 100

Show Full Article