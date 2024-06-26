SSC CGL Application Form 2024, Apply Online Starts at ssc.gov.in

The staff selection Commission every year to year to select candidates for various Group B and C posts. The eligibility criteria for SSC CGL include age, education, nationality, physical standards, etc. Good news for all SSC aspirants who are waiting for the SSC CGL 2024 Exam, the SSC CGL 2024 Notification has been released for a total of 17727 vacancies for various Group B and C posts candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can submit their duly filled application forms for the SSC CGL 2024 exam. Application forms will be accepted online and any application form through other means will not be accepted.
ELIGIBILITY 2024 :
–NATIONALITY
AGE LIMIT:
The age limit varies based on the posts requested, with exceptions made for certain categories. Have a look at the important points and table mentioned below.
AGE RELAXATION:
FOR GROUP B
SC/ST: 5 years
OBC: 3 years
PwD (General): 10 years
PwD (OBC): 13 years
PwD (SC/ST): 15 years
Ex-Servicemen and other categories as per SSC guidelines:3 YEARS
FOR GROUP C
Central Govt. Civilian Employees:40-45 years
Widows, divorced women, and women who have been legally separated but have not remarried: 35-40 years
PHYSICAL STANDARDS:
CRITERIA: MALE CRITERIA: WOMEN
HEIGHT: 157.5 cm HEIGHT:152 cm
CHEST: 81 cm
WEIGHT: 48 kg
|Galis, Assamese, Gorkhas, and Scheduled Tribe members might have their height relaxed by 5 cm
|
EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS:
|ame of Posts
|Ministry/ Department/Office/ Cadre
|Age Limit
|Junior Statistical Officer
|M/o Statistics & Programme Implementation
|Up to 32 years
|Assistant Audit Officer
|Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG
|Not exceeding 30 years
|Assistant Accounts Officer
|Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG
|Not exceeding 30 years
|Inspector of Income Tax
|CBDT
|Not exceeding 30 years
|Inspector, (Central Excise)
|CBIC
|Not exceeding 30 years
|Inspector (Preventive Officer)
|Inspector (Examiner)
|Inspector
|Central Bureau of Narcotics
|Not exceeding 30 years
|Assistant
|Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations
|Not exceeding 30 years
|Assistant/ Superintendent
|Other Ministries/Departments/Organizations
|Not exceeding 30 years
|Divisional Accountant
|Offices under C&AG
|Not exceeding 30 years
|Sub-Inspector/ Junior Intelligence Officer
|Narcotics Control Bureau (MHA)
|Not exceeding 30 years
|Assistant Enforcement Officer
|Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue
|Up to 30 years
|Sub Inspector
|National Investigation Agency (NIA)
|Assistant Section Officer
|
|20-30 years
|Sub Inspector
|Central Bureau of Investigation
|20-30 years
|Auditor
|
|18-27 years
|Accountant
|Offices under C&AG
|18-27 years
|Accountant/ Junior Accountant
|Other Ministry/ Departments
|18-27 years
|Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant
|Department of Post, Ministry of Communication
|18-27 years
|Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks
|Central Govt.
|18-27 years
|Senior Administrative Assistant
|Military Engineering Services, Ministry of Defence
|18-27 years
|Tax Assistant
|CBDT CBIC
|18-27 years
|Sub-Inspector
|Central Bureau of Narcotics
|18-27 years
|Upper Division Clerks
|Dte. Gen Border Road Organisation (MoD)
|18-27 years
APPLICATION FEE:
Female, SC, ST, PwD, & Ex-Servicemen: NIL
GENERAL/OBC: RS 100