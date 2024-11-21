UPPRPB Constable Result 2024 Declared; Cut-off Marks and Next Steps Announced

UPPRPB has officially released the results of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 on its website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the results of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 on its website, uppbpb.gov.in. The announcement on November 21 brings clarity to over a million aspirants who appeared for the highly anticipated examination. Alongside the results, the Board has also published the cut-off marks for various categories.

A total of 1,734,316 candidates have cleared the written examination and will now move forward to the next stages of the recruitment process, including the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification (DV) round.

Key Highlights of the UPPRPB Constable Result

Merit and Cut-off Marks

The merit list varies across categories for male and female candidates:

General Category : Male: 214 Female: 203

: OBC Category : Male: 198 Female: 189

: EWS (Economically Weaker Section) : Male: 187 Female: 180

:

These cut-off marks indicate a competitive selection process, with scores reflecting the high standard of performance required for advancement.

Upcoming Stages in the Recruitment Process

Physical Standard Test (PST) and Document Verification (DV)

Candidates who successfully cleared the written exam will now appear for the PST and DV round, scheduled for the third week of December 2024. This phase will ensure that candidates meet the physical and documentary requirements for the constable position.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates who qualify in the PST and DV rounds will move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which is planned for the third week of January 2025. The PET will test candidates’ physical fitness, a critical aspect of police service.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check the UP Police Constable Result

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the Official Website

Go to uppbpb.gov.in or click on the direct link provided on the homepage. Find the Result Link

Click on the notification titled “List of eligible candidates for scrutiny of records and physical standard test (DV/PST) under Direct Recruitment-2023 for the posts of Constable Civil Police.” Enter Details

Enter your registration number and password to log in. Check Your Roll Number

Search for your roll number in the selection list to confirm your status.

Examination Overview

The written exam for the Direct Recruitment of Constable Civil Police (2023) was conducted across the state in 10 shifts on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024. The process witnessed massive participation, reflecting the high interest in joining the Uttar Pradesh Police Force.