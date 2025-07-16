AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Begins for 2,300+ Group B & C Posts, CBT Scheduled for Late August

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, today opened the online registration window for its Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025. Applications are being accepted for approximately 2,300 Group B and Group C non-faculty positions across multiple AIIMS institutions and central government hospitals through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Relevant Information at a Glance

Total Vacancies: Assistant Dietician, Pharmacist, Upper Division Clerk, Junior Engineer, OT Assistant, Stenographer, Technical, Administrative and Support Staff comprises some of the 2,300 positions available.



Application Period: July 12 to July 31, 2025 (5 PM).



Fee Structure: ₹3,000 for General/OBC; ₹2,400 for SC/ST/EWS; no fee for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) or Divyang candidates.

Eligibility & Age Criteria

Educational qualifications might vary from post to post, starting from 10th-grade passouts to diplomas, degrees and post‑graduate certifications. Age limits fall between 18- 35 years as of July 31, 2025, with legal relaxations for SC/ST, OBC, PwBD and former servicemen.

Exam Pattern And Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT): Expected for August 25- 26, 2025.

Pattern: 100 MCQs (80 subject-based + 20 GK/Aptitude/Computer).



Total marks: 400 (each question carrying 4 marks).



Duration: 90 minutes (0.25 mark reduced per every wrong answer).

Skill Test: Relevant for roles demanding technical or clerical expertise (e.g., JE, clerk).

Document Verification and Medical Examination follow, concluding the selection process.

Important Dates

Event Date Application deadline July 31, 2025, 5 PM Application status release August 7, 2025 Exam: CBT August 25 or 26, 2025 Admit card availability 3 days before CBT; exact date TBD

How to Apply

Aspirants must:

Register under “AIIMS CRE 2025” at aiimsexams.ac.in. Add supporting documentation, a thumb impression, a signature and a passport-sized photo. Complete the following information: category, post preference and academic records. Use a debit or credit card, net banking, or UPI to make the online application fee payment. Fill out the form and save the confirmation paper to your computer. Submit the application fee online via debit/credit card, net banking or UPI. Submit the form and download/save the confirmation slip.

Why It Matters

Following this significant hiring, AIIMS highlights its ongoing commitment to strengthening its workforce across the country in clinical, administrative and technological roles. By using a single, regulated test, the CRE model enables central hospitals and several AIIMS branches to accelerate the hiring process.

