LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal
Live TV
TRENDING |
army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal army crackdown in Bangladesh Ananya Panday Benny Blanco donald trump Nimisha Priya Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty EU-Israel Gaza aid deal
Home > Education > AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Begins for 2,300+ Group B & C Posts, CBT Scheduled for Late August

AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Begins for 2,300+ Group B & C Posts, CBT Scheduled for Late August

Registration for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 has commenced at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in order to fill more than 2,300 Group B and C non-faculty positions in various AIIMS branches and central government hospitals. The application period is available on the official website [aiimsexams.ac.in](https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in) until July 31, 2025.

[Image Credit- X] AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Begins
[Image Credit- X] AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Begins

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 18:04:22 IST

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, today opened the online registration window for its Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025. Applications are being accepted for approximately 2,300 Group B and Group C non-faculty positions across multiple AIIMS institutions and central government hospitals through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Relevant Information at a Glance

  • Total Vacancies: Assistant Dietician, Pharmacist, Upper Division Clerk, Junior Engineer, OT Assistant, Stenographer, Technical, Administrative and Support Staff comprises some of the 2,300 positions available.

  • Application Period: July 12 to July 31, 2025 (5 PM).

  • Fee Structure: ₹3,000 for General/OBC; ₹2,400 for SC/ST/EWS; no fee for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) or Divyang candidates.

Eligibility & Age Criteria

Educational qualifications might vary from post to post, starting from 10th-grade passouts to diplomas, degrees and post‑graduate certifications. Age limits fall between 18- 35 years as of July 31, 2025, with legal relaxations for SC/ST, OBC, PwBD and former servicemen.

Exam Pattern And Selection Process 

  • Computer-Based Test (CBT): Expected for August 25- 26, 2025.

    • Pattern: 100 MCQs (80 subject-based + 20 GK/Aptitude/Computer).

    • Total marks: 400 (each question carrying 4 marks).

    • Duration: 90 minutes (0.25 mark reduced per every wrong answer).

  • Skill Test: Relevant for roles demanding technical or clerical expertise (e.g., JE, clerk).

  • Document Verification and Medical Examination follow, concluding the selection process.

Important Dates 

Event

Date

Application deadline

July 31, 2025, 5 PM

Application status release

August 7, 2025

Exam: CBT

August 25 or 26, 2025

Admit card availability

3 days before CBT; exact date TBD

How to Apply

Aspirants must:

  1. Register under “AIIMS CRE 2025” at aiimsexams.ac.in.

  2. Add supporting documentation, a thumb impression, a signature and a passport-sized photo.

  3. Complete the following information: category, post preference and academic records.

  4. Use a debit or credit card, net banking, or UPI to make the online application fee payment.

  5. Fill out the form and save the confirmation paper to your computer.

  6. Submit the application fee online via debit/credit card, net banking or UPI.

  7. Submit the form and download/save the confirmation slip.

Why It Matters

Following this significant hiring, AIIMS highlights its ongoing commitment to strengthening its workforce across the country in clinical, administrative and technological roles. By using a single, regulated test, the CRE model enables central hospitals and several AIIMS branches to accelerate the hiring process.

ALSO READ: NCERT Revises Class 8 History Book: Mughal ‘Intolerance’, Delhi Sultanate ‘Brutality’ Now Included

Tags: admit card availabilityAIIMScheck official websiteCRE 2025ELIGIBILITY CRITERIAVacancies

More News

Bangladesh Violence: Awami League Says At Least 7 Killed in Army Gunfire, Section 144 Imposed in Gopalganj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 16.07.2025: Dhanalekshmi DL-10 Wednesday Bumper Lucky Draw Out At 3 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam: See Dates And 6-Phase Schedule – How To Download Admit Card
Watch: Italian Fashion House Prada Arrives In Kolhapur For The Very First Time Post Kolhapuri Chappals Row
Conor McGregor’s UFC Return Confirmed? Business Partner Reveals Plans For White House Card
AI Appreciation Day 2025: What It Is, Why It Matters and How to Celebrate It | Explained
Ananya Panday’s Mediterranean Itinerary: Must-Visit Spots in Greece You’ll Want to Add to Your Bucket List
When Are Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Getting Married? From Falling Out With Justin Bieber To Lupus Diagnosis, A Look At Singer’s Highs And Lows
WWE Legend Goldberg Issues Apology After Real-Life Incident With Referee Charles Robinson
CTI Expressed Opposition To Bringing Samosa, Jalebi In The Category Of Cigarettes
AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Begins for 2,300+ Group B & C Posts, CBT Scheduled for Late August

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Begins for 2,300+ Group B & C Posts, CBT Scheduled for Late August

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Begins for 2,300+ Group B & C Posts, CBT Scheduled for Late August
AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Begins for 2,300+ Group B & C Posts, CBT Scheduled for Late August
AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Begins for 2,300+ Group B & C Posts, CBT Scheduled for Late August
AIIMS CRE 2025 Registration Begins for 2,300+ Group B & C Posts, CBT Scheduled for Late August

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?