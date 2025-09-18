AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed, Check Updated Dates Here

AP EAPCET 2025 Counselling: APSCHE has postponed the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final round seat allotment result. The final phase seat allotment results will now be declared on September 20, 2025. AP EAMCET 2025 3rd and 4th round allotment results are now accessible on their official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAPCET 2025 Final Round Revised Schedule

Candidates appearing for the AP EAMCET 2025 final round seat allotment can go through the revised schedule.

Activity Dates Final round allotment result September 20, 2025 Reporting to colleges On or before September 23, 2025

How to Download AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment?

Candidates can download their AP EAMCET 2025 third and final round allotment order using the steps provided below