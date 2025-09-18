AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed, Check Updated Dates Here
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul CEC Gyanesh Kumar Stubble Burning Chamoli Cloudburst ahmedabad air india crash antifa Charlie Kirk latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Education > AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed, Check Updated Dates Here

AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed, Check Updated Dates Here

AP EAPCET 2025 Counselling: APSCHE has postponed the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final round seat allotment result. The final phase seat allotment results will now be declared on September 20, 2025. AP EAMCET 2025 3rd and 4th round allotment results are now accessible on their official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

APSCHE has postponed the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final round seat allotment result. (Representative Image: Official Website)
APSCHE has postponed the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final round seat allotment result. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: September 18, 2025 17:04:30 IST

AP EAPCET 2025 Counselling: APSCHE has postponed the AP EAMCET counselling 2025 final round seat allotment result. The final phase seat allotment results will now be declared on September 20, 2025. AP EAMCET 2025 3rd and 4th round allotment results are now accessible on their official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAPCET 2025 Final Round Revised Schedule

Candidates appearing for the AP EAMCET 2025 final round seat allotment can go through the revised schedule. 

Activity

Dates

Final round allotment result

September 20, 2025

Reporting to colleges

On or before September 23, 2025

How to Download AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment?

Candidates can download their AP EAMCET 2025 third and final round allotment order using the steps provided below

  • Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.
  • Click on the ‘download allotment order’ link on the homepage.
  • Log in using their unique credentials.
  • Download and print the allotment order for admission use.

Tags: AP EAMCET counsellingAP EAMCET counselling 2025AP EAMCET counselling 2025 resultAP EAMCET counselling new dateAP EAMCET counselling result postponeAP EAPCET 2025 CounsellingAP EAPCET 2025 downloadAP EAPCET 2025 Final Round dateAP EAPCET 2025 round 3AP EAPCET 2025 round 4

RELATED News

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download CBT 1 Results through Direct Link
AP OAMDC 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT Direct Link to Download
UPSC IFS Main 2025 Timetable OUT: Steps to Check UPSC Indian Forest Service Mains Exam Dates
DUSU Election 2025: Voting Underway, Main Contestants, Result Date & More Details
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today for BTech, BPharm Admissions| Check Steps

LATEST NEWS

Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Oversubscription Driven By Employees and NIIs, What’s QIB Outlook?
Caught On Cam! Blinkit Delivery Man Comes In THAR, Netizens Say ‘ Owner Aaya Hoga Deliver Karne’
Is Miley Cyrus The Next Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer? Cryptic Post On X Goes Viral
Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, And Larry Ellison Have This Surprising Thing In Common: Here’s What You Need To Know
AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed, Check Updated Dates Here
Pawan Singh’s Shocking Exit From ‘Rise And Fall’: Unexpected Revelation Stuns Fans, Leaves Show In Sudden Twist
Women in Gujarat achieve Atmanirbharta; around 4,150 of 16,000 cooperative societies managed by women in state
Trump administration unveils 'patriotic education' initiative as new priority for federal education grants
Josh Duhamel shares how his role in 'London Calling' helped him learn valuable lessons on parenting
Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Introduces Shocking New Rules: Can You Guess What They Are?
AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed, Check Updated Dates Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed, Check Updated Dates Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed, Check Updated Dates Here
AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed, Check Updated Dates Here
AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed, Check Updated Dates Here
AP EAPCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment Postponed, Check Updated Dates Here

QUICK LINKS