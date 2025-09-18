AP OAMDC 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT Direct Link to Download
AP OAMDC 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT Direct Link to Download

AP OAMDC 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT Direct Link to Download

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has recently released the AP Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2025 results. Candidates can now check and download their AP OAMDC seat allotment result 2025 on the official website, oamdc.ucanapply.com, using their registration ID and password.

APSCHE has recently released the AP OAMDC 2025 result. (Representative Image: Official Website)
APSCHE has recently released the AP OAMDC 2025 result. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 18, 2025 13:31:41 IST

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has recently released the AP Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2025 result today, September 18, 2025. Candidates can now check and download their AP OAMDC seat allotment result 2025 on the official website, oamdc.ucanapply.com, using their registration ID and password. 

AP OAMDC Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2025 

The AP OAMDC 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2025 will mention details like the candidate’s name, application number, rank, chosen courses, college name, admission fee, and other information. Candidates who are not satisfied with their allotted college can withdraw from it and take part in other counselling rounds. 

How to Download AP OAMDC Seat Allotment Result 2025?

The steps to download the AP OAMDC allotment order are as follows.

  • Visit the official website, oamdc.ucanapply.com.
  • Click on the AP OAMD seat allotment result link available on the homepage.
  • A new page will appear on the screen. Enter the required credentials and submit.
  • Your AP OAMDC seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download AP OAMDC Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2025 Result oamdc.ucanapply.com

AP OAMDC 2025: Documents Required 

Candidates must keep these documents handy while reporting to the allotted college:

  • Class 10th Mark sheet 
  • Class 12th Mark Sheet 
  • Transfer Certificate 
  • Residence Certificate 
  • Category Certificate (if applicable)
  • Passport-size photograph
  • Fee payment receipt
Tags: apAP OAMDCAP OAMDC 2025AP OAMDC 2025 phase 1 seat allotmentAP OAMDC 2025 seat allotment result downloadAP OAMDC seat allotment direct linkAP OAMDC seat allotment resultOAMDCoamdc ucan applyseat allotment result

RELATED News

UPSC IFS Main 2025 Timetable OUT: Steps to Check UPSC Indian Forest Service Mains Exam Dates
DUSU Election 2025: Voting Underway, Main Contestants, Result Date & More Details
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today for BTech, BPharm Admissions| Check Steps
UP Police Exam 2025: UPPBPB Announces Dates for Computer Operator, SI and ASI posts| Direct Link Here
BBOSE Class 12th December Exam 2025 Answer Key OUT: Submit Objections from September 18

