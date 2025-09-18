AP OAMDC 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT Direct Link to Download

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has recently released the AP Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2025 result today, September 18, 2025. Candidates can now check and download their AP OAMDC seat allotment result 2025 on the official website, oamdc.ucanapply.com, using their registration ID and password.

AP OAMDC Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2025

The AP OAMDC 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2025 will mention details like the candidate’s name, application number, rank, chosen courses, college name, admission fee, and other information. Candidates who are not satisfied with their allotted college can withdraw from it and take part in other counselling rounds.

How to Download AP OAMDC Seat Allotment Result 2025?

The steps to download the AP OAMDC allotment order are as follows.

Visit the official website, oamdc.ucanapply.com .

Click on the AP OAMD seat allotment result link available on the homepage.

A new page will appear on the screen. Enter the required credentials and submit.

Your AP OAMDC seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download AP OAMDC Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2025 Result oamdc.ucanapply.com

AP OAMDC 2025: Documents Required

Candidates must keep these documents handy while reporting to the allotted college: