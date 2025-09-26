LIVE TV
Home > Education > Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF and Cut Off

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF and Cut Off

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 OUT: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has recently released the result on the official website today, on September 26, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 in six phases in July & August 2025 can now successfully download the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 on the official website www.csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC released Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
CSBC released Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 26, 2025 17:59:45 IST

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 OUT: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has recently released the result on the official website today, on September 26, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 in six phases in July & August 2025 can now successfully download the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 on the official website www.csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 OUT

CSBC released the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 in the PDF format on the official website www.csbc.bih.nic.in. Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 consists of roll numbers and names of candidates who are successfully selected for the second stage, which is the Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). 

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025: Overview 

Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF and Cut Off

How to Download & Check CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2025

  • Candidates can download and check the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 through the steps mentioned below:
    Visit the official website www.csbc.bih.nic.in
  • On the homepage, locate the link for checking the Bihar Police Constable Result and click on it. 
  • The result PDF will appear on the screen. 
  • Use the search function cntrl+f to find your roll number 
  • If your roll number is present in the merit list, it means you are qualified for the next stage of the selection process . 
  • Download and save the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 PDF for future use.

Direct Link to Check Bihar Police Constable Result 2025 PDF and Cut Off- Click Here 

