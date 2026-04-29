COMEDK UGET 2026 Admit Card Expected Shortly at comedk.org: Check Download Link, Exam Date and Instructions

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has delayed the release of the COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2026. The hall ticket, which was going to be released on 29 April, will be available on 30 April at 2 PM on the official website. Candidates applying for the COMEDK 2026 exam will be able to download the admit card using login details as soon as the link is opened. The delay is reported from the official sources. Aspirants need to watch out for more updates.

When will COMEDK Admit Card 2026 be released

The COMEDK UGET admit card 2026 will be released on 30 April at 2 PM. The earlier release time was announced to be 29 April.

Candidates need to keep checking dates of the COMEDK admit card 2026 and download the hall ticket well before the exam date.

Where to download COMEDK hall ticket 2026

Students can download the COMEDK admit card from the COMEDK official website, comedk.org. The admit card download link will be opened on the COMEDK official website home page when the admit card is released.

To download the hall ticket, the candidates need to log in using the application sequence number (user ID) and password.

How to download COMEDK Admit Card 2026

To download the COMEDK Hall Ticket, candidates need to go to the official website and click on the admit card link.

Then they have to fill in the user ID and password in the login window. After successful login, the admit card will be shown on the screen.

Candidates have to download the PDF and take a clear printout of the admit card to use it on the exam day.

What details are mentioned on COMEDK admit card

The COMEDK 2026 admit card will display important personal details such as name of the candidate, registration number, photo, signature and contact information.

The exam date, shift timing and the address of the exam centre will also be mentioned on the admit card.

The candidates should verify all the information carefully. In case of any mismatch, they have to contact the authorities immediately.

What is COMEDK UGET 2026 exam date and pattern

The COMEDK UGET 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 9 in different shifts on the same day. The exam will be computer-based and will be conducted in different centres.

The question paper will have questions from Class 11 and Class 12 syllabi with a heavy focus on the Class 12 syllabus. No negative marking will be there in the paper.

What are COMEDK exam day instructions

It is mandatory for candidates to bring the printed copy of the COMEDK Admit Card & valid photo ID proof on the day of the exam. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without these documents. Candidates should arrive at the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned in the hall ticket for the proper verification process.

The COMEDK Admit Card 2026 has significant importance for all the candidates appearing for the entrance exam. With the release of the revised date of the COMEDK Admit Card, students should be prepared to download their hall ticket as soon as it is available.

Also Read: CGBSE Result 2026 Declared: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in; Check Direct Link and Download Marksheet