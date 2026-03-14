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Home > Education > CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: When Will Results Be Announced? Check Expected Timeline And How To Download Scorecard

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: When Will Results Be Announced? Check Expected Timeline And How To Download Scorecard

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected in mid-May. Students can check scores online via official websites, DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS and IVRS.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected in mid-May. (Photo: Canva)
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected in mid-May. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 14, 2026 16:21:48 IST

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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: When Will Results Be Announced? Check Expected Timeline And How To Download Scorecard

The wait for the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 has begun after the board examinations concluded earlier this month. Lakhs of students across India are now looking forward to the announcement of their scores as the evaluation process gets underway.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) wrapped up the Class 10 board examinations on March 10 with the French paper. The exams had started on February 17 with Mathematics (Basic) and Mathematics (Standard). According to official figures, nearly 25 lakh students appeared for the examinations this year, including around 14 lakh boys and about 10.9 lakh girls.

With the exams now over, students, parents, and schools are eagerly waiting for the board to announce the results.

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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Expected Result Date

Although CBSE has not yet officially confirmed the result date, past trends suggest that the Class 10 results are usually announced in mid-May.

In recent years, the board has released the results around the same time each year. For instance, the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 were declared on May 13 in both 2024 and 2025, while in 2023 they were announced on May 12.

Based on this pattern, the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be declared around mid-May, though students will need to wait for an official confirmation from the board.

How Students Can Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scorecards online by entering key details such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security pin displayed on the result page.

The results will be available on the official websites of CBSE, including cbse.gov.in and results.nic.in. Students will also be able to access their results through results.digilocker.gov.in and the government’s digital services platform.

Apart from websites, the results can also be accessed through mobile platforms such as the **DigiLocker app and the **UMANG app, both available for Android and iOS users.

Digital Mark Sheets Through DigiLocker

CBSE will provide students with digital academic documents through its repository called “Parinam Manjusha”, which is integrated with DigiLocker. These digital records include the mark sheet-cum-certificate, migration certificate, and skill certificate where applicable.

Students will be able to download these documents shortly after the results are declared.

Other Ways To Access CBSE Results

In addition to official websites and mobile apps, students can also check their results through SMS and Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) services.

For SMS access, Class 10 students will need to type cbse10 <roll number> <school number> <centre number> and send the message to 7738299899. The board will also make results accessible through Google Search and the SMS Organiser service.

Pass Percentage Trends Over The Years

Over the past few years, the pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 students has remained consistently high. In 2024, the pass percentage stood at 93.60%, while in 2023 it was recorded at 93.12%. Earlier, in 2022, the pass percentage reached 94.40%.

These numbers highlight the steady performance of students in the board examinations across the country.

Key Details To Be Announced Along With Results

Along with the declaration of the results, CBSE will release a detailed press note containing important examination statistics. This will include the total number of students who appeared for the exams, overall pass percentage, region-wise performance, and gender-wise distribution of candidates.

The board will also provide data on the number of students scoring above 90% and 95%, as well as the number of candidates placed in the compartment category.

Compartment Exams For Students

Students who fail in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for compartment examinations. The schedule for these exams will be announced by CBSE after the declaration of the main results.

This allows students to clear their pending subjects without losing an academic year.

CBSE Clarification On Class 10 Board Exam Structure

Earlier, CBSE had also issued a clarification regarding the structure of the Class 10 board examinations starting from 2026. Under the revised framework, all students must appear in the first board examination.

Students who pass the exam will have the option to improve their scores in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages. However, students missing three or more subjects in the first exam will fall under the “Essential Repeat” category and will have to appear again in the main exam the following year.

Students receiving a compartment result will be allowed to appear for the second exam under the compartment category.

With millions of students awaiting their scores, the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 announcement in May is expected to be a major moment for students and families across the country. Once declared, students will be able to quickly access their scorecards online and through multiple digital platforms.

ALSO READ: Anna University Results 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Marksheet For UG, PG Courses at ceo1.annauniv.edu, Check Revaluation Details

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 4:21 PM IST
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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: When Will Results Be Announced? Check Expected Timeline And How To Download Scorecard

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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: When Will Results Be Announced? Check Expected Timeline And How To Download Scorecard

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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: When Will Results Be Announced? Check Expected Timeline And How To Download Scorecard
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: When Will Results Be Announced? Check Expected Timeline And How To Download Scorecard
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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: When Will Results Be Announced? Check Expected Timeline And How To Download Scorecard

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