Anna University Results 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Marksheet For UG, PG Courses at ceo1.annauniv.edu, Check Revaluation Details

Anna University Results 2026: Anna University has announced the Anna University Results 2026 for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The Controller of Examinations declared the results on March 13, 2026, on the university’s official results portal.

Students who appeared for distance education and special examinations can now check and download their scorecards online. The results cover exams held in August and September 2025, along with the November- December 2025 semester examinations for regular courses.

How to Download Anna University Results 2026?



Visit the official website

Enter your registration number and then click on “Get Result.”

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

Direct Link to Check Anna University Results 2026: Click Here

TANCET 2026 Registration

Anna University will start the registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2026 and the Common Engineering Test and Admissions for Postgraduate (CEETA-PG) on March 16, 2026.

Interested candidates can complete their registration through the official website tancet.annauniv.edu until April 10, 2026.

Anna University Results: Details Mentioned On the Marksheet

Student name,

Registration number,

Programme name,

Total marks,

Marks obtained,

Subject/course code,

subject/course name,

result status