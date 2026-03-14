LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ladakh Adar Poonawalla kuldeep yadav ipl California Jewelry Store Heist Bengali wedding viral video Abrar Ahmed Pakistan DUBAI Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel ladakh Adar Poonawalla kuldeep yadav ipl California Jewelry Store Heist Bengali wedding viral video Abrar Ahmed Pakistan DUBAI Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel ladakh Adar Poonawalla kuldeep yadav ipl California Jewelry Store Heist Bengali wedding viral video Abrar Ahmed Pakistan DUBAI Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel ladakh Adar Poonawalla kuldeep yadav ipl California Jewelry Store Heist Bengali wedding viral video Abrar Ahmed Pakistan DUBAI Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ladakh Adar Poonawalla kuldeep yadav ipl California Jewelry Store Heist Bengali wedding viral video Abrar Ahmed Pakistan DUBAI Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel ladakh Adar Poonawalla kuldeep yadav ipl California Jewelry Store Heist Bengali wedding viral video Abrar Ahmed Pakistan DUBAI Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel ladakh Adar Poonawalla kuldeep yadav ipl California Jewelry Store Heist Bengali wedding viral video Abrar Ahmed Pakistan DUBAI Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel ladakh Adar Poonawalla kuldeep yadav ipl California Jewelry Store Heist Bengali wedding viral video Abrar Ahmed Pakistan DUBAI Benjamin Netanyahu Dead Chief Election Commissioner Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Anna University Results 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Marksheet For UG, PG Courses at ceo1.annauniv.edu, Check Revaluation Details

Anna University Results 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Marksheet For UG, PG Courses at ceo1.annauniv.edu, Check Revaluation Details

Anna University Results 2026: Anna University has announced the Anna University Results 2026 for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The Controller of Examinations declared the results on March 13, 2026, on the university’s official results portal.

Anna University Results 2026
Anna University Results 2026

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 14, 2026 12:48:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anna University Results 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Marksheet For UG, PG Courses at ceo1.annauniv.edu, Check Revaluation Details

Anna University Results 2026: Anna University has announced the Anna University Results 2026 for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The Controller of Examinations declared the results on March 13, 2026, on the university’s official results portal. 

Students who appeared for distance education and special examinations can now check and download their scorecards online. The results cover exams held in August and September 2025, along with the November- December 2025 semester examinations for regular courses. 

How to Download Anna University Results 2026?

Visit the official website 

You Might Be Interested In

Enter your registration number and then click on “Get Result.” 

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference 

Direct Link to Check Anna University Results 2026: Click Here

TANCET 2026 Registration 

Anna University will start the registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2026 and the Common Engineering Test and Admissions for Postgraduate (CEETA-PG) on March 16, 2026. 

Interested candidates can complete their registration through the official website tancet.annauniv.edu until April 10, 2026. 

Anna University Results: Details Mentioned On the Marksheet

Student name,

Registration number,

Programme name,

Total marks,

Marks obtained,

Subject/course code,

subject/course name,

result status

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 12:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: anna universityanna university marksheetanna university pg resultanna university resultanna university result 2025anna university result 2026anna university resultsanna university results 2025anna university results 2026anna university ug resultcoe anna university

RELATED News

DRDO CEPTAM 11 City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT: Check Your Tier 1 Exam City, Shift And Important Details Inside

NBEMS Releases GPAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Check Download Link at natboard.edu.in

BEU Result 2026 Announced for UG, PG Courses: Steps to Download Scorecard at beu-bih.ac.in

CBSE Prepares Schools for National Foundational Learning Study as PARAKH Launches Digital Grade 3 Evaluation

MP Police SI Result 2026 Out on esb.mp.gov.in: Download Merit List, And Scorecard Here

LATEST NEWS

Durandhar 2 Advance Bookings Kicks Off! Ranveer Singh Announces Tickets Now Available In India Says ‘Let The Games Begin’

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming ISL 2025-26: Match Preview, Head-to-Head, When And Where to Watch EBFC vs KBFC Live Match

Anna University Results 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Marksheet For UG, PG Courses at ceo1.annauniv.edu, Check Revaluation Details

Big Relief For Sonam Wangchuk: Centre Revokes NSA Detention After Months In Jodhpur Jail Following Ladakh Protests – What We Know

CARS24 acquires automotive utility platform Vehicle Info from Surat-based Vasundhara Infotech

CARS24 acquires automotive utility platform Vehicle Info from Surat-based Vasundhara Infotech

Raftaar Release Date Announced: Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh’s Film Set To Hit Theatres Soon | Know Cast, Storyline and Fan Reactions

Ed Sheeran Breaks Down Recalling Wife Cherry Seaborn’s Battling From Deadly Disease During Pregnancy

World War 3 Loading? North Korea Fires 10 Ballistic Missiles Amid US–South Korea Joint Drills; One Falls Just Outside Japan’s EEZ

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Did The Girl In The Video Come Forward Urging Its Deletion? Here’s What You Should Know

Anna University Results 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Marksheet For UG, PG Courses at ceo1.annauniv.edu, Check Revaluation Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anna University Results 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Marksheet For UG, PG Courses at ceo1.annauniv.edu, Check Revaluation Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anna University Results 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Marksheet For UG, PG Courses at ceo1.annauniv.edu, Check Revaluation Details
Anna University Results 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Marksheet For UG, PG Courses at ceo1.annauniv.edu, Check Revaluation Details
Anna University Results 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Marksheet For UG, PG Courses at ceo1.annauniv.edu, Check Revaluation Details
Anna University Results 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Marksheet For UG, PG Courses at ceo1.annauniv.edu, Check Revaluation Details

QUICK LINKS