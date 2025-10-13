LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare Fort Worth Plane Crash israel war arshad nadeem Bardhaman station afghanistan ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Malala Yousafzai Filmfare
LIVE TV
Home > Education > DME Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF

DME Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF

DME Technical Result OUT: The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, has recently released the Assam DME Technical Result 2025 today, on 12th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the DME Technical exam can now check the result PDF through the official website dme.assam.gov.in. The DME Final Result PDF for Grade-III (Technical)  includes roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for multiple DME Technical vacancies. Direct Link to Download DME Technical Result 2025: Click Here

DME Technical Result 2025 OUT. (Representative Image: Official Website)
DME Technical Result 2025 OUT. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 13, 2025 01:16:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

DME Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF

DME Technical Result OUT: The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, has recently released the Assam DME Technical Result 2025 today, on 12th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the DME Technical exam can now check the result PDF through the official website dme.assam.gov.in. The DME Final Result PDF for Grade-III (Technical)  includes roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for multiple DME Technical vacancies. 

DME Technical Result: Overview 

DME aims to fill 1,708 vacancies for various roles, including Staff Nurses, Laboratory Technicians, Radiographic Technicians, Social Workers, Technician Assistants, and more.

Particulars  Overview
Organization  Directorate of Medical Education, Assam
Grade Grade-III (Technical)
Vacancies  1708
DME Result Date 12th October 2025 
Skill Test & Document Verification Date 6th to 23rd July 2025 
Selection Process 

Written Exam 

Skill Test 

Doucment Verification 
Official Website 

www.dme.assam.gov.in 

www.dhsfw.assam.gov.in  

www.dhs.assam.gov.in 

www.ayush.assam.gov.in 

Direct Link to Download DME Technical Result 2025: Click Here

How to Download DME Assam Technical Grade 3 Result 2025? 

Candidates can download the DME Final Result 2025 for Grade-III (Technical) on the official website and are advised to keep visiting the site for the latest updates. 

  • Visit the official website. 
  • Search for “Results” on the homepage. 
  • Search for the “List of provisionally selected candidates for Gr-III(Technical) posts under DME, DHS, DHS(FW) & AYUSH, Assam. 
  • Click on the PDF link. 
  • DME Technical Result 2025 will appear on your screen. 
  • Download the result PDF for future use. 

Assam DME Technical Cut Off 2025 

The DME Assam Grade 3 Technical Cut Off 2025 has not been released yet. Candidates are advised to check the official website dme.assam.gov.in for further Category-wise and post-wise Cut Off PDF. Take a look at the expected DME Technical Cut Off Marks 2025. 

Category Cut Off (Expected) 
General 75-85 marks 
OBC 70-80 marks 
SC/ST  65-75 marks 
PwD 60-70 marks

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 1:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: assam dmeassam dme technical resultdirectorate of medical educationdmedme final result 2025dme garde 3 final resultdme grade 3dme grade 3 resultdme technicalDME Technical ResultDME Technical Result downloadDME Technical Result linkgrade 3 technical resultTechnical Result

RELATED News

WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link
Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 OUT Today: STET Exam Date Postpone?
Assam SLRC Constable Final Result 2025 OUT: How to Download Result Via Direct Link
WBJEEB JENPAS UG, ANM, GNM Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Latest Update on JENPAS UG Exam Date
K J Somaiya Institute of Management organises International MSME Conference 2025 in collaboration with INDAM

LATEST NEWS

‘Eve Of Tears, Sons Will Return To Their Borders Tomorrow…’: Israel PM Netanyahu Addresses Nation Ahead Of Hostage Return
DME Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF
China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator
Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?
American Vlogger Surprises Indian Boy With Rs 24,000 Bicycle, Video Goes Viral, Netizens Calls It Heartwarming
‘Is This Normal?’ US Vlogger Amazed At Indian Woman Working Till 9 PM Outdoors, WATCH
Australia Creates History In Record Women’s ODI Chase Against India
WARBURG PINCUS NEARS DEAL TO BUY PSI SOFTWARE FOR MORE THAN 700 MILLION EUROS, SOURCES SAY
China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator
Gauff gets the better of Pegula to win Wuhan title
DME Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DME Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DME Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF
DME Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF
DME Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF
DME Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF

QUICK LINKS