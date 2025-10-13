DME Technical Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download DME Final Result PDF

DME Technical Result OUT: The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, has recently released the Assam DME Technical Result 2025 today, on 12th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the DME Technical exam can now check the result PDF through the official website dme.assam.gov.in. The DME Final Result PDF for Grade-III (Technical) includes roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for multiple DME Technical vacancies.

DME Technical Result: Overview

DME aims to fill 1,708 vacancies for various roles, including Staff Nurses, Laboratory Technicians, Radiographic Technicians, Social Workers, Technician Assistants, and more.

Particulars Overview Organization Directorate of Medical Education, Assam Grade Grade-III (Technical) Vacancies 1708 DME Result Date 12th October 2025 Skill Test & Document Verification Date 6th to 23rd July 2025 Selection Process Written Exam Skill Test Doucment Verification Official Website www.dme.assam.gov.in www.dhsfw.assam.gov.in www.dhs.assam.gov.in www.ayush.assam.gov.in

Direct Link to Download DME Technical Result 2025: Click Here

How to Download DME Assam Technical Grade 3 Result 2025?

Candidates can download the DME Final Result 2025 for Grade-III (Technical) on the official website and are advised to keep visiting the site for the latest updates.

Visit the official website.

Search for “Results” on the homepage.

Search for the “List of provisionally selected candidates for Gr-III(Technical) posts under DME, DHS, DHS(FW) & AYUSH, Assam.

Click on the PDF link.

DME Technical Result 2025 will appear on your screen.

Download the result PDF for future use.

Assam DME Technical Cut Off 2025

The DME Assam Grade 3 Technical Cut Off 2025 has not been released yet. Candidates are advised to check the official website dme.assam.gov.in for further Category-wise and post-wise Cut Off PDF. Take a look at the expected DME Technical Cut Off Marks 2025.