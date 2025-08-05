DU UG Admissions 2025: Round 3 Upgraded Seat Allotment to Be Released Today

The University of Delhi is all set to announce the upgraded seat allotment results for Round 3 of its UG Admissions 2025 today. Candidates who applied for undergraduate courses and had opted for seat upgrades in this round can check their updated allocation status by visiting the official DU admission portal: admission.uod.ac.in.

This round is crucial for students who had already secured a seat in earlier rounds but chose the upgrade option to get a preferred course or college based on merit and availability.

How to Check Your Round 3 Seat Allotment Status

Follow the steps below to view your updated seat allotment:

Visit https://admission.uod.ac.in Click on the link that says “CSAS 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result” Log in using your CUET UG application number and password Your upgraded seat allotment, if any, will be displayed on the screen Download or take a screenshot for future reference

If you are allotted a new seat, you will need to accept it within the stipulated time frame and complete the necessary verification and payment steps.

What Next After Seat Upgradation?

Seat Acceptance Window : Students must accept their upgraded seat by August 7 via the admission portal.

College Approval : Once a candidate accepts the seat, the respective college will verify the documents and approve the admission.

Fee Payment Deadline: The final step is paying the admission fee, which must be completed by August 9 to confirm the seat.



With over 70,000 undergraduate seats and stiff competition across popular colleges and courses, DU’s centralised admission process under the Common Seat Allocation System continues to witness high student engagement. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and instructions to avoid missing deadlines.

For any technical help or clarification, candidates can reach out to the university helpline numbers provided on the admission portal.

