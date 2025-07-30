Gurukul‑Trained students can now pursue PG and PhD research at IITs

The Union Ministry of Education, in partnership with the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) division of the Central Sanskrit University (CSU), has started a major initiative titled Setubandha Scholar Scheme offering postgraduate and doctoral scholarships to students trained in traditional Gurukuls, without requiring formal degrees.

Eligibility & Scheme Structure

Eligibility: Applicants must have completed at least five years of extensive Gurukul training and demonstrate excellence in Shastric or traditional knowledge (via certification from Guru/Gurukula). Formal academic knowledge is not compulsory. Maximum age 32 years.



Two Categories:

Category 1 (PG-equivalent): ₹40,000/month scholarship + ₹1 lakh annual research grant. Category 2 (PhD-equivalent): ₹65,000/month scholarship + ₹2 lakh annual research grant.

Research Areas Covered

Research fellowships courses include 18 disciplines, including but not limited to:

Anvikshiki Vidya (Philosophy & Cognitive Science)

Ganit‑Bhaut‑Jyotish Vidya (Mathematics, Physics, Astronomy)

Bhaishajya Vidya (Ayurveda & Health Sciences)

Sanskrit & Linguistics, Performing Arts, Architecture, Governance, Nutrition & Chemistry, and Vedic Studies.

Institutional Backing & Vision

Setubandha,executed by CSU under MoE’s IKS Division, is positioned as the first national-level programme formally integrating Gurukul scholars into mainstream research. It incorporates the vision of NEP 2020, which advocates for integrating Indian Knowledge Systems into modern academia.

Dr. Srinivasa Varkhedi, Vice‑Chancellor, CSU, highlights:

“Setubandha is the first national-level programme to formally integrate traditional scholars into the research ecosystem of IITs, without insisting on conventional degrees.

Impact & Future Scope

By removing academic barriers, Setubandha offers a path for gurukul‑educated individuals to contribute relevancy to sectors like modern science, policymaking, healthcare, arts and engineering. Annual term renewals, dual mentorship (from CSU and partner institutions), academic workshops and performance evaluation are built into the scheme structure. Successful candidates will be awarded Master’s or PhD degrees by CSU.

Why is it Relevant?

This initiative marks a historic shift recognizing civilizational knowledge traditions, and democratizing access to research by bridging tradition with modern science. It creates new vistas for traditional scholars in research, policy, and global intellectual discourse.

ALSO READ : CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Compartment exams for classes 10 & 12 expected soon