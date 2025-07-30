Haryana CET 2025 answer key released, objection window closes by Aug 1

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the CET Group‑C Exam 2025, held on July 26 and 27. Over 13 lakh candidates can now download shift-wise PDFs from hssc.gov.in to assess their responses.

Key Details

Answer key release: July 29, 2025

Objection deadline: August 1, 2025 at 11:59 PM

Fee per objection: ₹250 (non‑refundable)

How to Raise Objections

Candidates identifying discrepancies can log in to the official objection portal at cet2025groupc.hryssc.com, select the question, submit supporting proof, pay the requisite fee, and save the acknowledgment receipt

Marking Scheme

Correct: +1 mark

Wrong: 0 marks

Unattempted: –1 mark

What’s Next

After the objection window closes, HSSC will review all submissions and release the final answer key. Results will be based on this revised key, deciding eligibility for the next stages such as skill tests, document verification, and recruitment for various Group C positions across Haryana .

Strategically, CET scores will now remain valid for three years, supplementing opportunities for candidates seeking government employment in Haryana’s civil, police, and jail departments .

