Bengaluru to launch School for Children undergoing cancer treatment and their siblings

In a pioneering initiative, Karnataka’s Department of School Education and Literacy, in partnership with Delhi-based NGO CanKids KidsCan, will establish a school devoted to children undergoing cancer treatment and their siblings near the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru.

This first-of-its-kind facility, initially housed in an existing school adjacent to Kidwai, will eventually evolve into a fully functional residential school. Approximately 600–650 children receive treatment at Kidwai at any given time, and the school aims to ensure that both young patients and their siblings do not miss educational opportunities due to prolonged medical care and persistent relocations.

Under this hybrid education model, students will receive formal schooling in a structured environment complete with uniforms, textbooks, and school routines while also benefiting from counseling, nutrition support, and flexible online learning options. Personalized, experiential learning plans tailored to each child’s treatment schedule and educational level will help them with consistent academics at their own pace.

CanKids KidsCan, which has successfully run similar schools in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, will adapt its model to provide inclusive classrooms for siblings as well, understanding that their education is equally disrupted during treatment periods. The NGO has requested space for approximately 25 rooms to accommodate education, nutrition, and counseling services within the temporary campus setup.

Officials say a formal memorandum of understanding will soon be signed between the state education department and the NGO. The government is also evaluating plans for a permanent residential facility with full boarding capabilities closer to the hospital campus.

Kidwai Institute administrators noted: Many families relocate to Bengaluru for their child‘s treatment. While one parent supports the treatment, others earn livelihoods locally, disrupting siblings’ schooling. This intervention will help out to restore continuity and normalcy in children’s lives during difficult times.

Education department officials reiterated that early implementation is a priority. The initiative underscores Karnataka’s commitment to equity and quality in education, even for vulnerable sections undergoing medical trauma.

