IGNOU Grade Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download IGNOU Marksheet PDF

How to Download IGNOU Grade Card 2025?
IGNOU Grade Card 2025 Link: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) issues a Grade Card to its students, which includes detailed information on the marks obtained in assignments, term-end exams, and practicals for every subject in the enrolled program. Students can view and download their Grade Cards through the official IGNOU portal- ignou.ac.in.
Visit the official website.
- Click on the ‘Student Support’ tab.
- Select the ‘Grade Card’ option.
- Choose your program.
- Enter your details, including enrollment number and program code.
- Click on ‘Submit’.
- Download or print for future use.