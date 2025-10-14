LIVE TV
IGNOU Grade Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download IGNOU Marksheet PDF

IGNOU Grade Card 2025 Link: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) issues a Grade Card to its students, which includes detailed information on the marks obtained in assignments, term-end exams, and practicals for every subject in the enrolled program. Students can view and download their Grade Cards through the official IGNOU portal- ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU issues a Grade Card. (Representative Image: Official Website)
IGNOU issues a Grade Card. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 14, 2025 13:48:03 IST

IGNOU Grade Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download IGNOU Marksheet PDF

IGNOU Grade Card 2025 Link: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) issues a Grade Card to its students, which includes detailed information on the marks obtained in assignments, term-end exams, and practicals for every subject in the enrolled program. Students can view and download their Grade Cards through the official IGNOU portal- ignou.ac.in. 

How to Download IGNOU Grade Card 2025?
Visit the official website. 

  • Click on the ‘Student Support’ tab. 
  • Select the ‘Grade Card’ option. 
  • Choose your program. 
  • Enter your details, including enrollment number and program code. 
  • Click on ‘Submit’.
  • Download or print for future use. 

Direct Link to Download IGNOU Grade Card 2025: Click Here

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 1:48 PM IST
QUICK LINKS