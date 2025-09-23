KMAT 2025 Result OUT: Download Scorecard PDF Direct Link, Session 2 Application Process, Fee & More

KMAT 2025 Result OUT: KMAT 2025 result has been released on their official website, KMAT India- kmatindia.com, on September 23, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the KMAT exam 2025 can now download their KMAT scorecard using their application number and password to log in to their official website.

How to Check KMAT Result 2025?

Candidates can check and download the KMAT Result 2025 PDF by following the steps mentioned below:

Click on ‘KMAT 2025 Result’ on the homepage

Enter the required details, such as roll number and date of birth

Click the ‘Login’ button

The KMAT scorecard will appear on the screen, which should be downloaded and saved for future use

KMAT Result 2025: How to Apply for KMAT 2025 Application Process

KMAT registration 2025 for the Session 2 is underway, and the last date to register for the Session 2 KMAT exam 2025 is October 12, 2025.

Visit the official website of KMAT India.

Click on the ‘KMAT 2025 application’ button or copy https://135.235.180.55/form-submission/kmat-landing

The candidates need to fill in the personal details such as name, date of birth, e-mail, phone number, country, etc.

Candidates will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number, which is to be filled in on the KMAT 2025 application window.

After the successful registration, candidates will receive an application number and a password on the registered numbers and email IDs

To fill out the application form the candidates will have to log in using the application number and password provided to them.

The candidates will have to fill in their details such as name, date of birth, nationality, address, etc. They also have to fill out the course they are applying for and the preferred KMAT test centre.

After filling in the details, students have to upload the required documents and make fee payments using Credit Card/Debit Card, E-wallets, or any other online payment method.

KMAT Application Fee 2025