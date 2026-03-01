LIVE TV
Home > Education > KVS, NVS Tier 1 Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link to Download Scorecards And Tier 2 Exam Schedule Here

KVS, NVS Tier 1 Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link to Download Scorecards And Tier 2 Exam Schedule Here

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti have announced the Tier-I recruitment result 2026 for various teaching and non-teaching posts.

Published: March 1, 2026 12:46:00 IST
Published: March 1, 2026 12:46:00 IST

KVS, NVS Tier 1 Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link to Download Scorecards And Tier 2 Exam Schedule Here

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti have announced the Tier-I recruitment result 2026 for various teaching and non-teaching posts. The examination was conducted on January 10 and January 11, 2026, across multiple centres.

Candidates who appeared for the computer-based test can now check their marks and shortlisting status online through the official recruitment portal.

How to check the KVS NVS Tier 1 result 2026 online

The KVS NVS Tier-I result 2026 has been made available through the candidate login window. Aspirants can access their scorecards by logging in with their registration number, which begins with 2598, along with their password.

Once logged in, candidates can view:

  • Marks obtained in Tier-I
  • Shortlisting status for Tier-II
  • Updates related to the next stage of the selection process

The same login portal will later display details regarding the Tier-II examination city and shift timing.

What is the Tier 2 exam date for KVS and NVS recruitment 2026

Following the declaration of the Tier-I result, both organisations have released the Tier-II examination schedule. The KVS NVS Tier-II exam 2026 will be conducted from March 27 to March 31, 2026, in multiple shifts.

On March 27 and March 28, examinations will be held in both morning and afternoon sessions. The remaining papers are scheduled across March 29, March 30, and March 31, as per the official timetable.

Which posts will be covered in the KVS NVS Tier 2 exam

The Tier-II examination will be conducted for a wide range of teaching and non-teaching posts, including Primary Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Vice Principal, Principal, Assistant Commissioner, Administrative Officer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Finance Officer, Stenographer Grade I and II, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Lab Attendant, Junior Translator, Multi Tasking Staff, and Primary Teacher (Special Educator and Music).

Where to check the KVS NVS Tier 2 syllabus 2026

The detailed Tier-II syllabus for all notified posts has been released and is available on the official recruitment portal. The syllabus outlines post-specific subject areas, exam structure, and evaluation components.

Shortlisted candidates have been advised to carefully go through the syllabus and focus on role-specific topics while preparing for the next stage.

Candidates are encouraged to rely only on official KVS and NVS notifications and regularly check the recruitment portal for further updates related to admit cards and exam instructions.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 12:46 PM IST
