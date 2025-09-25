LIVE TV
Home > Education > Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download

Maharashtra NEET UG Admission 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has recently released the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 CAP round 2 allotment result today, on 25th September 2025. Candidates can now check their seat allotment result only for MBBS/BDS courses through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result PDF involves details regarding NEET overall rank, NEET roll number, Maharashtra state rank, category, applied courses, and other details.

MSCET Cell released the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 CAP round 2 allotment result. (Representative Image: Official Website)
MSCET Cell released the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 CAP round 2 allotment result. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 25, 2025 13:27:44 IST

Candidates who have been allotted colleges and courses according to the Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 2 Allotment result must report to their allotted medical institutes before 29th September, 2025 to 5:30 pm. Candidates can also check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result PDF through the direct link below:

Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 2 Allotment: Reporting Last Date 

Candidates who have been allotted colleges and courses according to the Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 2 Allotment result must report to their allotted medical institutes before 29th September, 2025 to 5:30 pm. Candidates can also check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result PDF through the direct link below:
Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 2 Allotment – Click Here

How to Download Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result

The Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result PDF has now been released on the official website. Download it with the mentioned steps below: 

  • Visit the official website: medicalug2025.mahacet.org
  • Look for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP round 2 seat allotment list PDF link.
  • Click on the link to download the PDF.
  • Open the PDF and search for your name, NEET roll number, or CET form number.
  • Take a printout of the allotment list.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment: Documents Required 

  • NEET UG Rank Card 2025

  • Maharashtra NEET UG allotment letter

  • Class 10, 12 Marksheets and Certificates

  • Birth Certificates

  • Domicile Certificates

  • Category Certificate

  • Caste Certificate

  • Valid ID Proof

  • Other documents

