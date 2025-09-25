Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT for MBBS, BDS, Check Last Date of Reporting | Direct Link to Download

Maharashtra NEET UG Admission 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has recently released the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2025 CAP round 2 allotment result today, on 25th September 2025. Candidates can now check their seat allotment result only for MBBS/BDS courses through the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result PDF involves details regarding NEET overall rank, NEET roll number, Maharashtra state rank, category, applied courses, and other details.

Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 2 Allotment: Reporting Last Date

Candidates who have been allotted colleges and courses according to the Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 2 Allotment result must report to their allotted medical institutes before 29th September, 2025 to 5:30 pm. Candidates can also check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result PDF through the direct link below:

Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 2 Allotment – Click Here

How to Download Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result

The Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result PDF has now been released on the official website. Download it with the mentioned steps below:

Visit the official website: medicalug2025.mahacet.org

Look for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 CAP round 2 seat allotment list PDF link.

Click on the link to download the PDF.

Open the PDF and search for your name, NEET roll number, or CET form number.

Take a printout of the allotment list.



Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment: Documents Required