MPPSC 2024 Final Result OUT: Devanshu Shivhare Ranks No.1 | Check Full List
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel elon musk latest US news genz Donald Trump India tariffs manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr israel
LIVE TV
Home > Education > MPPSC 2024 Final Result OUT: Devanshu Shivhare Ranks No.1 | Check Full List

MPPSC 2024 Final Result OUT: Devanshu Shivhare Ranks No.1 | Check Full List

MPPSC 2024 Final Result OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has recently released the final result of the State Services Examination 2024. The merit list has been published for 87% of the 110 posts. While 13% of the posts have been kept on hold. A total of 5 women have made their place among the top 13 candidates.

Devanshu Shivhare topped the first position of the MPPSC 2024 exam. (Representative Image: Official Website)
Devanshu Shivhare topped the first position of the MPPSC 2024 exam. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 12, 2025 23:22:41 IST

MPPSC 2024 Final Result OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has recently released the final result of the State Services Examination 2024. The merit list has been published for 87% of the 110 posts. While 13% of the posts have been kept on hold. A total of 5 women have made their place among the top 13 candidates.

MPPSC 2024: Top Ranker 

Devanshu Shivhare topped the first position of the MPPSC 2024 exam with a total score of 953 out of 1685. Followed by Rishav Awasthi with 945.50 points, while Ankit achieved a score of 942. Shubham earned fourth place with 913 points.

Among female candidates, Harshita Dave secured the fifth spot with 893.75 points. Ruchi Jat and Namrata Jain also made it to the top ranks with scores of 891 and 890, respectively.

MPPSC 2024: Full List 

1- Devanshu Shivhare – Total Marks 953 (out of 1685 Marks)

2- Rishav Awasthi – 945.50 Points

3- Ankit 942 Marks

4- Shubham – 913 Points

5- Harshita Dave – 893.75 Points

6- Ruchi Jat – 891

Points 7- Namrata Jain – 890 Points

8- Girraj Parihar – 859.75 Marks

9- Swarna Diwan – 833.75 Points

10- Vikramdev Sariyam – 765.50 Marks

11- Shivani Sirmache – 761.50 Points

12- Jatin Thakur – 759.75 Marks

13- Himanshu Soni – 716 Points

Tags: mppscMPPSC 2024 Final ResultMPPSC 2024 Final Result OUTMPPSC 2024 Resultmppsc 2024 toppermppsc exam resultmppsc resultmppsc result listmppsc topper

RELATED News

CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow: Direct Link to Apply, Syllabus for VARC, DILR, QA Sections
Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: How to Register & CEE Kerala’s Major Changes
CM Shri Admission Test 2025: Direct Link to Donwload Admit Card released at edudel.nic.in
Straight Thumb VS Curved Thumb: What Your Thumb Shape Reveals About Your Hidden Personality Traits
Wordle Hint For September 12, 2025: This Five-Letter-Word Implies Beating Strongly And Regularly

LATEST NEWS

Taylor Swift to share evidence in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal feud
Sona Comstar CEO urges government to engage China on rare earth magnet export controls
Pakistan spinners shine as Men in Green thrash Oman by 93 Runs in T20 Asia Cup
Butterfly-Shaped Hole in the Sun May Spark Stunning Auroras This Weekend
Several Rounds Fired Outside Actress Disha Patani’s Bareilly Residence
Corporate Leader Turned Author Gurucharan Singh Gandhi Launches Transformative Career Guide, Careerathon published by Leadstart PNN Digital
Himachal: 500 roads, 953 power transformers, 336 water schemes hit, says SDMA
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Pakistan Seals Victory With 93 Runs, Moves To Second Place After India In Group A
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
OpenAI Restructures Its Microsoft Deal – Here’s What We Know So Far
MPPSC 2024 Final Result OUT: Devanshu Shivhare Ranks No.1 | Check Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MPPSC 2024 Final Result OUT: Devanshu Shivhare Ranks No.1 | Check Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MPPSC 2024 Final Result OUT: Devanshu Shivhare Ranks No.1 | Check Full List
MPPSC 2024 Final Result OUT: Devanshu Shivhare Ranks No.1 | Check Full List
MPPSC 2024 Final Result OUT: Devanshu Shivhare Ranks No.1 | Check Full List
MPPSC 2024 Final Result OUT: Devanshu Shivhare Ranks No.1 | Check Full List

QUICK LINKS