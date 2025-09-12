MPPSC 2024 Final Result OUT: Devanshu Shivhare Ranks No.1 | Check Full List

MPPSC 2024 Final Result OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has recently released the final result of the State Services Examination 2024. The merit list has been published for 87% of the 110 posts. While 13% of the posts have been kept on hold. A total of 5 women have made their place among the top 13 candidates.

MPPSC 2024: Top Ranker

Devanshu Shivhare topped the first position of the MPPSC 2024 exam with a total score of 953 out of 1685. Followed by Rishav Awasthi with 945.50 points, while Ankit achieved a score of 942. Shubham earned fourth place with 913 points.

Among female candidates, Harshita Dave secured the fifth spot with 893.75 points. Ruchi Jat and Namrata Jain also made it to the top ranks with scores of 891 and 890, respectively.

MPPSC 2024: Full List

1- Devanshu Shivhare – Total Marks 953 (out of 1685 Marks)

2- Rishav Awasthi – 945.50 Points

3- Ankit 942 Marks

4- Shubham – 913 Points

5- Harshita Dave – 893.75 Points

6- Ruchi Jat – 891

Points 7- Namrata Jain – 890 Points

8- Girraj Parihar – 859.75 Marks

9- Swarna Diwan – 833.75 Points

10- Vikramdev Sariyam – 765.50 Marks

11- Shivani Sirmache – 761.50 Points

12- Jatin Thakur – 759.75 Marks

13- Himanshu Soni – 716 Points