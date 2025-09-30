NEET UG Counselling 2025: Direct Link for MCC Round 3 Registration, Latest Seat Allotment Updates

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The NEET UG 2025 round 3 seat allotment registrations for the counselling have already begun. Interested candidates can now apply for the counselling process through the official website, mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment is October 5, 2025, till 12 noon. However, candidates will be able to pay the registration fee till 3 pm on October 5, 2025. Candidates are advised to fill their choices for the third round of counselling between 30th September and 5th October 2025 to avoid last-minute hustle.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: Schedule
|Events
|Date
|Registration/Payment
|September 29 to October 5, 2025
|Choice Filling/Locking
|September 30 to October 5, 2025
|Processing of Seat Allotment
|October 6 to 7, 2025
|Result
|October 8, 2025
|Reporting
|October 9 to 17, 2025
How to Register for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3?
- Visit the NEET counselling website, i.e. mcc.nic.in
-
Click on UG medical link from homepage
-
Now, click on new registration link
-
Enter your NEET UG roll number and password
-
Enter necessary information, including personal and academic details
-
Pay NEET UG counselling registration fee 2025
-
Check details carefully and submit application form.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: Registration Fee
|
Category
|
Fee (in INR)
|
Non-refundable fee
|
15 per cent AIQ/ Central Universities
|
General
|
INR 1,000
|
SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD
|
INR 500
|
Deemed Universities
|
All categories
|
INR 5,000
|
Refundable fee
|
15 per cent AIQ/ Central Universities
|
General
|
INR 10,000
|
SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD
|
INR 5,000
|
Deemed Universities
|
All categories
|
INR 2,00,000
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: Documents Required
Candidates are advised to keep the following documents handy for round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2025:
- NEET Admit Card
- NEET 2025 scorecard
- Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)
- Class 12 certificate and mark sheet
- ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)
- Eight passport-size photographs
- Provisional Allotment Letter
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- PwD Certificate (if applicable)
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: AIIMS Seat Reservation Criteria
Candidates will be offered MBBS and BDS seats at AIIMS according to the NEET UF exam rank.
|
Category
|
Reservation Percentage
|
SC
|
15%
|
ST
|
7.5%
|
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
27%
|
EWS
|
10%
|
PWD (Horizontal reservation)
|
5%