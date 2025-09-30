LIVE TV
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Direct Link for MCC Round 3 Registration, Latest Seat Allotment Updates

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The NEET UG 2025 round 3 seat allotment registrations for the counselling have already begun. Interested candidates can now apply for the counselling process through the official website, mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment is October 5, 2025, till 12 noon. However, candidates will be able to pay the registration fee till 3 pm on October 5, 2025. Candidates are advised to fill their choices for the third round of counselling between 30th September and 5th October 2025 to avoid last-minute hustle.

NEET UG 2025 round 3 registration has begun online. (Representative Image: Official Website)
NEET UG 2025 round 3 registration has begun online. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published: September 30, 2025 14:21:13 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The NEET UG 2025 round 3 seat allotment registrations for the counselling have already begun. Interested candidates can now apply for the counselling process through the official website, mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment is October 5, 2025, till 12 noon. However, candidates will be able to pay the registration fee till 3 pm on October 5, 2025. Candidates are advised to fill their choices for the third round of counselling between 30th September and 5th October 2025 to avoid last-minute hustle. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: Schedule

Events  Date
Registration/Payment September 29 to October 5, 2025
Choice Filling/Locking September 30 to October 5, 2025
Processing of Seat Allotment  October 6 to 7, 2025
Result October 8, 2025
Reporting  October 9 to 17, 2025

How to Register for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3? 

  • Visit the NEET counselling website, i.e. mcc.nic.in

  • Click on UG medical link from homepage

  • Now, click on new registration link

  • Enter your NEET UG roll number and password

  • Enter necessary information, including personal and academic details

  • Pay NEET UG counselling registration fee 2025

  • Check details carefully and submit application form. 

Click here: NEET Counselling Registration 2025 Direct Link

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: Registration Fee 

Category

Fee (in INR)

Non-refundable fee

15 per cent AIQ/ Central Universities

General

INR 1,000

SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD

INR 500

Deemed Universities

All categories

INR 5,000

Refundable fee

15 per cent AIQ/ Central Universities

General

INR 10,000

SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD

INR 5,000

Deemed Universities

All categories

INR 2,00,000

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: Documents Required 

Candidates are advised to keep the following documents handy for round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2025: 

  • NEET Admit Card
  • NEET 2025 scorecard
  • Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)
  • Class 12 certificate and mark sheet
  • ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)
  • Eight passport-size photographs
  • Provisional Allotment Letter
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD Certificate (if applicable)

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: AIIMS Seat Reservation Criteria 

Candidates will be offered MBBS and BDS seats at AIIMS according to the NEET UF exam rank. 

Category

Reservation Percentage

SC

15%

ST

7.5%

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)

27%

EWS

10%

PWD (Horizontal reservation)

5%
QUICK LINKS