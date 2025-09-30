NEET UG Counselling 2025: Direct Link for MCC Round 3 Registration, Latest Seat Allotment Updates

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: The NEET UG 2025 round 3 seat allotment registrations for the counselling have already begun. Interested candidates can now apply for the counselling process through the official website, mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply for NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment is October 5, 2025, till 12 noon. However, candidates will be able to pay the registration fee till 3 pm on October 5, 2025. Candidates are advised to fill their choices for the third round of counselling between 30th September and 5th October 2025 to avoid last-minute hustle.



NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: Schedule

Events Date Registration/Payment September 29 to October 5, 2025 Choice Filling/Locking September 30 to October 5, 2025 Processing of Seat Allotment October 6 to 7, 2025 Result October 8, 2025 Reporting October 9 to 17, 2025

How to Register for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3?



Visit the NEET counselling website, i.e. mcc.nic.in

Click on UG medical link from homepage

Now, click on new registration link

Enter your NEET UG roll number and password

Enter necessary information, including personal and academic details

Pay NEET UG counselling registration fee 2025

Check details carefully and submit application form.

Click here: NEET Counselling Registration 2025 Direct Link

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: Registration Fee

Category Fee (in INR) Non-refundable fee 15 per cent AIQ/ Central Universities General INR 1,000 SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD INR 500 Deemed Universities All categories INR 5,000 Refundable fee 15 per cent AIQ/ Central Universities General INR 10,000 SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD INR 5,000 Deemed Universities All categories INR 2,00,000

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: Documents Required

Candidates are advised to keep the following documents handy for round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2025:

NEET Admit Card

NEET 2025 scorecard

Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)

Class 12 certificate and mark sheet

ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

Eight passport-size photographs

Provisional Allotment Letter

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: AIIMS Seat Reservation Criteria

Candidates will be offered MBBS and BDS seats at AIIMS according to the NEET UF exam rank.