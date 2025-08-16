LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Parents’ Town Hall Organised In Janakpuri: Delhi Education Minister Explains Private School Fee Regulation Bill

Parents’ Town Hall Organised In Janakpuri: Delhi Education Minister Explains Private School Fee Regulation Bill

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood held a “Parents’ Town Hall” in Janakpuri, explaining the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. The Bill ensures fee transparency, parent veto on hikes, and regulation of all 1,700 private schools.

Parents to Get Veto Power on Private School Fee Hikes: Delhi’s Historic Education Bill Explained
Parents to Get Veto Power on Private School Fee Hikes: Delhi’s Historic Education Bill Explained

Published By: Simran Babbar
Published: August 16, 2025 10:20:00 IST

Delhi’s Education Minister, Ashish Sood, today organised a dialogue programme titled “Parents’ Town Hall” in Janakpuri Assembly, where he informed parents about the benefits of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.

During the interaction, every important detail related to the Education Bill was shared with parents, such as how the Bill was implemented, what rights parents have under it, and how they can be part of this historic change. Parents were given comprehensive information on all these aspects.Historic bill bringing transparency in private school fees passed in Assembly – Parents to get veto power. Flaw in 1973 law removed – All 1,700 private schools in Delhi to come under fee regulation, says Shri Sood.

Around 200 parents from Janakpuri participated in the programme, discussed the Education Bill with the Minister, and sought detailed information on various provisions. They also shared several important suggestions with the Minister and requested him to address their concerns about the Bill at the earliest.

The Education Minister assured parents that every child in the capital will now get quality education and that no child will be deprived of education due to financial reasons. He said that private schools are necessary for Delhi, but transparency and accountability in fee fixation are equally essential.

The Minister informed the gathering that in the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025 was passed with a majority. This Bill will put an end to arbitrary practices by private schools and ensure transparency in fee fixation, active participation of parents, and veto power on fee hikes. The Bill provides that if any school increases its fees without government approval, it will face a fine ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh, and in case of failure to refund excess charges, double the penalty will be imposed. The Director of Education will be given powers similar to that of an SDM to ensure uniform action against all schools.

Shri Sood said that previous governments neither brought transparency in the education sector nor created a robust system or law for fee regulation. Those who claimed to be the architects of an “education revolution” only carried out a liquor scam. Our government has prepared this Bill after discussions with parents and several education experts, which will not only curb the commercialisation of education but also protect children’s dreams.

He informed parents that in the new process of fee determination for private schools, parents and other stakeholders will have direct participation and a clear role. This will not only bring transparency but also protect parents from the burden of exorbitant fees.

The Minister further said that parents sent their children to private schools because the previous government, under the guise of an “education revolution,” made no real improvements in education and only misled people through advertisements.

He emphasised that if government schools had better classrooms, environment, and facilities, no parent would be paying ₹10,000 per month in fees. Under the new law, several stakeholders – including parents, students, teachers, non-teaching staff, school management, and government representatives – will be involved in the process of fee fixation.

Shri Sood clarified that due to a loophole in the 1973 law, only 300 of Delhi’s 1,700 private schools were subject to fee regulation. With the new law, all private schools will now come under the ambit of fee regulation. The new process also lays down specific timelines – committee decision by 15 July, district-level decision by 30 July, and final decision by September. If no decision is made within 45 days, the matter will go to the appellate committee.

ALSO READ: Education Bill Tabled By Delhi Government To Regulate Private School Fee

Tags: Delhi School Education BillDelhi School Education Transparency In Fixation And Regulation Of Fees Bill

RELATED News

Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Why Has ED Launched Raids On Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy’s Properties? Here’s What We Know So Far
Can A Robot Make Perfect Dosa? Bengaluru Engineer’s Invention Says Yes

LATEST NEWS

Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Anti Discrimination Alert Triggered Mid Match At Anfield
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
Disney’s Profits Surge With Parks, Streaming Gains And Major WWE Deal
KBC 17 Independence Day Episode: Operation Sindoor Women Officers Steal Spotlight, How Much Prize Money Did They Bag?
Parents’ Town Hall Organised In Janakpuri: Delhi Education Minister Explains Private School Fee Regulation Bill

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Parents’ Town Hall Organised In Janakpuri: Delhi Education Minister Explains Private School Fee Regulation Bill

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Parents’ Town Hall Organised In Janakpuri: Delhi Education Minister Explains Private School Fee Regulation Bill
Parents’ Town Hall Organised In Janakpuri: Delhi Education Minister Explains Private School Fee Regulation Bill
Parents’ Town Hall Organised In Janakpuri: Delhi Education Minister Explains Private School Fee Regulation Bill
Parents’ Town Hall Organised In Janakpuri: Delhi Education Minister Explains Private School Fee Regulation Bill

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?