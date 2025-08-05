Education Bill Tabled By Delhi Government To Regulate Private School Fee

NEW DELHI: In a significant development in the education sector, the Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has tabled a bill to regulate fee hikes by private schools in Delhi. On August 4, 2025, Monday, this bill was tabled on the Monsoon session of the Assembly’s first day. According to Mr Sood, “threats” were issued to stop it in its tracks. This bill is called the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025. Ahead of this bill in the Assembly, Mr Sood said the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta government is going to solve the “biggest legacy issue”, i.e.- a hike in fees by private schools. As per the Delhi Education Minister, every year, the hike in private school fees impacted the parents of school children. He said that efforts were made to “scare us from tabling the bill in the Assembly by the education mafia and those having nexus with it”, as reported in the PTI.

What are the key features of the draft bill?

The Delhi Cabinet had approved the draft bill in April, as per the Hindustan Times report

1,677 private unaided schools in the Capital has been covered in this bill. This bill has also proposed some other significant reforms in the bill including, i.e.- a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism and penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh for violations has been included in this bill.

According to a Livemint report, the formation of three key committees has been proposed in the draft bill. This includes the School Level Fee Regulation Committee, the District Fee Appellate Committee, and the Revision Committee.

What are the important features of School-level Committee?



A School-Level Fee Regulation Committee has to be constituted by every private school. In this committee, five parents from the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) will be included. A draw of lots will select this committee.

