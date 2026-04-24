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Home > Tech and Auto News > Vivo Y6 5G Features Up To 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC And 256GB Storage; See Price Breakdown- What You Should know

Vivo Y6 5G Features Up To 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC And 256GB Storage; See Price Breakdown- What You Should know

Vivo Y6 5G launched in China with 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 256GB storage, 7,200mAh battery, 50MP camera and IP68/IP69 rating.

Vivo Y6 5G launched in China with 12GB RAM. (Photo: X)
Vivo Y6 5G launched in China with 12GB RAM. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 24, 2026 20:43:50 IST

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Vivo Y6 5G Features Up To 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC And 256GB Storage; See Price Breakdown- What You Should know

Vivo officially expands the Y-series with the Vivo Y6 5G, which is a budget-friendly phone with premium features, targeting consumers seeking performance, longevity, and durability. The new Vivo Y6 5G came to market just after the Y6t, but upgraded on the hardware front, focusing on display smoothness, battery life, and durability. The Vivo Y6 5G stands out among other phones in its segment thanks to its Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage, coupled with a massive 7,200mAh battery. 

The phone also adds premium-level build durability with IP68 and IP69 ratings quite rare for this price range. Vivo is clearly targeting consumers who are after a balanced performance, entertainment, and endurance solution without going into the flagships realm. What are the key features of Vivo Y6 5G? Vivo Y6 5G is a phone that comes with a set of remarkable features, which is one of the reasons why it’s a good option in the mid-range smartphone market. The Vivo Y6 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, a 4nm chipset that delivers stable performance across the daily routine and gaming sessions. The phone is available with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

On the display side, the phone has a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness for smoother scrolling and better outdoor visibility. For photography, it has a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, which support various AI-based shooting modes including portrait, night mode, slow motion, etc.

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What makes Vivo Y6 5G battery and durability stand out?

The biggest advantage of Vivo Y6 5G is its giant 7,200mAh battery, which is way larger than the batteries of most smartphones in its segment. It supports 44W fast wired charging, letting you recharge it faster even though it has such a large battery. According to Vivo, the battery will let you use the phone for more extended periods including many hours for navigation and calling.

As for durability, the phone has both IP68 and IP69 rating that guarantee the device’s high level of dust and water resistance. It also comes with SGS Gold Label 5-Star Drop and Shock Resistance certification, which means the phone can support accidental drops and rough usage.

Price of Vivo Y6 5G

The Vivo Y6 5G launch in china with 3 variants. The price of the same are below:

8GB RAM + 128GB: CNY 1,799 (Approx. ₹24,000)

8GB RAM + 256GB: CNY 1,999 (Approx. ₹27,000)

12GB RAM + 256GB: CNY 2,199 (Approx. ₹30,000)

The phone comes in 3 colours: Galaxy Silver, Obsidian Black, Phoenix Gold (Chinese translation). At the moment, Vivo has not disclosed the availability of this phone for other countries including India.

Other features of Vivo Y6 5G

In addition to important features like performance and battery, Y6 5G sports other features like side-mounted fingerprint sensor (part of power button), face unlock, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, IR blaster, Android 16 based OriginOS 6. 

Will Vivo Y6 5G launch outside China?

At present, the Y6 5G launch only in China and there is no word from Vivo that this phone will also be launched in other markets outside China. However, based on the specs and price than it is very likely that Vivo will launch this device in other markets if required.

The Vivo Y6 5G is a good choice for people who want a phone that will last a long time and work well. It has a lot of features like the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and a lot of storage. You can get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Vivo Y6 5G also has a big battery that can hold 7,200mAh of power. This phone is for people who want a phone that will keep going all day. The Vivo Y6 5G is a part of Vivos lineup for 2026 and it will be interesting to see if it comes to places, like India. The Vivo Y6 5G has some good specs that make it stand out.

ALSO READ: China Shifting From EV To AI-Powered Smart Cars, Using Advanced Chips And Software—Xiaomi, Huawei, And Xpeng To Invest Billions

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Vivo Y6 5G Features Up To 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC And 256GB Storage; See Price Breakdown- What You Should know

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Vivo Y6 5G Features Up To 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC And 256GB Storage; See Price Breakdown- What You Should know

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Vivo Y6 5G Features Up To 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC And 256GB Storage; See Price Breakdown- What You Should know
Vivo Y6 5G Features Up To 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC And 256GB Storage; See Price Breakdown- What You Should know
Vivo Y6 5G Features Up To 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC And 256GB Storage; See Price Breakdown- What You Should know
Vivo Y6 5G Features Up To 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC And 256GB Storage; See Price Breakdown- What You Should know

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