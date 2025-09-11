RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025 Soon: How to Download Scorecard for RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards will announce the RRB NTPC Result 2025 on the official website rrbapply.gov.in. RRB NTPC Graduate Level Examination 2025 held from 5 June 2025 to 24 June 2025 for 8113 posts. Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 by using their roll number/application number and Date of Birth from the official website.
How to Download RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025?
Follow these steps to check for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Results 2025 Download Link.
Visit the official website at @rrbapply.gov.in or use the direct link provided below.
Locate the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 download link and click on it.
Enter the required details, such as your Roll Number/ Application Number and Date of Birth, and click the Submit button.
Once you submit your credentials, the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Download, save, or print the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Score Card 2025 for future reference.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025: Selection Process
RB NTPC CBT 1 Graduates will have a two-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable
● Computer based Aptitude Test for Station Master.
● Typing Skill Test for Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist.
● For Goods Train Manager, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, there shall be two-stage CBTs followed by document verification and medical examination.