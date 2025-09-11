LIVE TV
Home > Education > RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025 Soon: How to Download Scorecard for RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards will announce the RRB NTPC Result 2025 on the official website rrbapply.gov.in. RRB NTPC Graduate Level Examination 2025 held from 5 June 2025 to 24 June 2025 for 8113 posts. Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 by using their roll number/application number and Date of Birth from the official website.

Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 by using their roll number. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 11, 2025 14:06:06 IST

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards will announce the RRB NTPC Result 2025 on the official website rrbapply.gov.in. RRB NTPC Graduate Level Examination 2025 held from 5 June 2025 to 24 June 2025 for 8113 posts. Candidates can download the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 by using their roll number/application number and Date of Birth from the official website. 

How to Download RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025?

Follow these steps to check for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Results 2025 Download Link.

  • Visit the official website at @rrbapply.gov.in or use the direct link provided below.

  • Locate the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 download link and click on it.

  • Enter the required details, such as your Roll Number/ Application Number and Date of Birth, and click the Submit button.

  • Once you submit your credentials, the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download, save, or print the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Score Card 2025 for future reference.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Graduate Result 2025: Selection Process 

RB NTPC CBT 1 Graduates will have a two-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable

● Computer based Aptitude Test for Station Master. 

● Typing Skill Test for Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist.

● For Goods Train Manager, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, there shall be two-stage CBTs followed by document verification and medical examination.

