School Assembly News Headlines July 11, 2025: International, National, Business And Sports Updates: : Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv In Another Drone Attack And Other News Updates

The morning assemblies are an important part of any school and it can be beneficial for the students to share encouraging quotes, messages and news updates from the different sectors of society. The news updates provide important information to the students that can make them aware of the current affairs which are an important part of the education curriculum. The candidates who are preparing for the government examinations also need to study the current affairs from different fields to upscale their knowledge. In this article, we have come up with important news headlines from the International, National, Business and the Sports fields.

International Updates

1. Russia Pounds Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv In Yet Another Missile And Drone Attack

2. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Indicted For Crimes Against Humanity

3. European Commission’s President Ursula Von Der Leyen Survives Confidence Vote

4. Kremlin Expects Response From The Kyiv To Continue Ukraine Peace Process

National Updates

1. Tennis Player Radhika Yadav’s Father Shoots Her Dead At Gurugram Home

2. Teenage Students In Haryana’s Hisar Stab Private School Principal To Death

3. Indian Delegation To Visit Washington Once Again For Trade Talks

4. Rs 1,066 Crore Fund Approved By The Center For 6 Disaster-Hit States

Business Updates

1. Priya Nair To Replace Rohit Jawa As The Hindustan Unilever Limited’s CEO

2. Chipmaker Nvidia Becomes The World’s Most Valuable Company At $4 Trillion

3. Elon Musk Launches Grok 4 AI Chatbot With A $300 Subscription

4. Linda Yaccarino Resigns From Elon Musk’s X After Two Years

Sports Updates

1. Yuvraj Singh Hosts Special YouWeCan Charity Event in London

2. Indian Men’s Football Team Slumps To 133rd Position In The FIFA Ranking

3. Radha Yadav To Lead India Cricket Team’s A Squad For Tour Australia

