School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 20): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

School life leaves an indelible impact on everyone’s lives. People recall their school life for many memorable aspects including the academics, sports and the morning assemblies. These assemblies commenced to increase a sense of belongingness amongst the students and to help them get over the stage fear. They can share interesting content with their fellow mates in the assemblies that would help them overcome stage nervousness.

The content can range from speeches, extempore and the news updates from different quarters of society. In this article, we have come up with news updates from the international, national, business and the sports sectors of society.

School Assembly Headlines, July 20: International

Israeli Gunfire Kills At Least 32 Palestinians Near US-Backed Food Hubs in Gaza, Officials Say Syria’s New Wave of Violence: How Sectarian Clashes Could Redraw Regional Alliances | Explained Vehicle Crashes into Crowd on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood, Injuring Over 20 Bus Crash Near Shiraz City in Iran Kills At least 15, Leaves 27 Injured

School Assembly Headlines, July 20: National

IIT Kharagpur Student Suicide Shocker: 21-Year-Old’s Death Marks Fourth Case In A Year DK Shivakumar’s Convoy Escort Vehicle Overturned Near Mandya MK Muthu, Eldest Son Of Karunanidhi, Passes Away At 76 In Chennai Bomb Threat Shocks 40 Bengaluru Schools; CM Promises New Law To Tackle Hoax Emails Prayagraj: Rising Ganga-Yamuna Water Levels Submerge Sangam Ghats

School Assembly Headlines, July 20: Business

Budgeting for Brunch: A Gen Z CFO’s Weekend Spending Diary India Navigates Trade Turbulence Well, Eyes Faster Growth Says Economist Sanjeev Sanyal PM Kisan Yojana Alert: PM Modi to Release PM Kisan 20th Installment- Is Your Aadhaar Linked? Netflix Profits Surges 45 Percent After Subscription Prices Hike

School Assembly Headlines, July 20: Sports

Asia Cup Plans Shocked By India’s ACC Boycott Sanjay Manjrekar Slams England For ‘Personal Attacks’ On Shubman Gill During Lord’s Test Camp Nou Reopening? Barcelona Experiences Another Setback Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria demolishes Zambia To Enter Semi Final

School Assembly Headlines, July 20: Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Injured On ‘King’ Film Set In Mumbai, Shooting Cancelled Till October As He Heads To US For Recovery Katy Perry Nearly Falls From Butterfly Prop Mid-Air During Concert, Fans Say She Had A Smoother Ride In Space Rocket Telugu Actor, Comedian Fish Venkat Passes Away At 53: Cause Of Death Revealed Iconic Songwriter Alan Bergman Breathes His Last At 99

Thought Of The Day:

“The greatest sin is to think yourself weak.” – Swami Vivekanand

July 20 is observed as the International Chess Day.