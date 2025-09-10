SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Donwload Tier-1 Prelims Hall Ticket PDF For September 12 Exam

SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, with all the 12 September exam details. The SSC CGL Admit Card will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number or registration number, photograph, exam date, reporting time, and shift timings.



SSC CGL Admit Card: CGL Admit Card OUT

SSC has officially released the CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates must carry the admit card while appearing for the SSC CGL Exam. The candidates have been informed of their exam centre details through the SSC CGL Admit Cards.



SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Overview Organisation Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Name SSC Combined Graduate Level Vacancies 14582 SSC CGL City Intimation 2025 Released Admit Card 9th September 2025 SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21th, 22nd, 23th, 24th, 25th, 26th September 2025 Candidates Applied 28,14,604 Shift Timings Shift 1: 9 am – 10 am Shift 2: 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm Shift 3: 4 pm – 5 pm Selection Process Tier 1 and Tier 2 Official website www.ssc.gov.in

How to Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can now download their SSC CGL Tier-1 Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF from the official website by following the steps.