LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Education > SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Donwload Tier-1 Prelims Hall Ticket PDF For September 12 Exam

SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Donwload Tier-1 Prelims Hall Ticket PDF For September 12 Exam

SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, with all the 12 September exam details. Candidates can now download their SSC CGL Tier-1 Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF from the official website by following the steps.

Candidates can now download their SSC CGL Tier-1 Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF from the official website.
Candidates can now download their SSC CGL Tier-1 Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF from the official website.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 10, 2025 13:14:14 IST

SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, with all the 12 September exam details. The SSC CGL Admit Card will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number or registration number, photograph, exam date, reporting time, and shift timings.

SSC CGL Admit Card: CGL Admit Card OUT 

SSC has officially released the CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates must carry the admit card while appearing for the SSC CGL Exam. The candidates have been informed of their exam centre details through the SSC CGL Admit Cards. 

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Overview

Organisation

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Name

SSC Combined Graduate Level

Vacancies

14582

SSC CGL City Intimation 2025

Released

Admit Card

9th September 2025

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025

12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21th, 22nd, 23th, 24th, 25th, 26th September 2025

Candidates Applied

28,14,604

Shift Timings

Shift 1: 9 am – 10 am

Shift 2: 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

Shift 3: 4 pm – 5 pm

Selection Process

Tier 1 and Tier 2

Official website

www.ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Direct Link to Download- Home | Staff Selection Commission | GoI

How to Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2025? 

Candidates can now download their SSC CGL Tier-1 Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF from the official website by following the steps. 

  1. Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card” tab.

  3. Click on the link for “ADMIT CARD FOR TIER-1 FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAM 2025.”

  4. Fill in your details like Registration ID/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password.

  5. Choose your preferred Exam Area/City (the one selected during registration).

  6. Your SSC CGL Tier-1 Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

  7. Download and print the admit card for future use.

Tags: cgl admit carddirect link to donwload ssc cgl admit cardhow to donwload ssc cgl admit cardPrelims Hall TicketPrelims Hall Ticket pdfssc admit card 2025ssc cgl admit cardssc cgl admit card 2025ssc cgl tier 1 examsteps to download ssc cgl admit card 2025

RELATED News

Bihar STET 2025 Notification OUT: How to Apply Online through Direct Link
LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Check Release Date, Exam Details & How to Download Hall Ticket
Meet World’s Youngest Female Chartered Accountant, Cracked CA Finals Exam At 19, Holds Guinness World Record, Her Name Is…
Rajasthan Constable Recruitment Exam 2025 City Intimation Slip OUT: Steps How to Download through Direct Link
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Official CBT Exam Schedule, City Slip and Admit Card Here

LATEST NEWS

10 Surprising Health Benefits of Waking Up at 5 AM
Meet Satish Krishna Sail: Karnataka MLA Arrested In Iron Ore Export And Money Laundering Case
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match 2 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch India vs UAE Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Need These Many Goals To Become The Top Scorer, Who Will Do It First?
iPhone 17 Launch: Don’t Toss That Old iPhone! Here’s How It Could Land You An iPhone 17!
Mukesh Ambani’s Son Anant Ambani Once Paid Twice The Price to Buy 250 Chickens, Reason Is…
Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Released: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Take Their ‘Chaos And Kalesh’ To The Courtroom
Delegation Of 25 Horticulture Indian Officials Attend Orchard Management Programme in Israel
SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Donwload Tier-1 Prelims Hall Ticket PDF For September 12 Exam
Donald Trump Went For Unplanned Dinner, Protesters Booed, Shouted “F–k You, Trump” In Washington
SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Donwload Tier-1 Prelims Hall Ticket PDF For September 12 Exam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Donwload Tier-1 Prelims Hall Ticket PDF For September 12 Exam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Donwload Tier-1 Prelims Hall Ticket PDF For September 12 Exam
SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Donwload Tier-1 Prelims Hall Ticket PDF For September 12 Exam
SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Donwload Tier-1 Prelims Hall Ticket PDF For September 12 Exam
SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Donwload Tier-1 Prelims Hall Ticket PDF For September 12 Exam

QUICK LINKS