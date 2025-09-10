SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: Direct Link to Donwload Tier-1 Prelims Hall Ticket PDF For September 12 Exam

SSC CGL Admit Card OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in, with all the 12 September exam details. The SSC CGL Admit Card will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number or registration number, photograph, exam date, reporting time, and shift timings.
SSC has officially released the CGL Admit Card 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates must carry the admit card while appearing for the SSC CGL Exam. The candidates have been informed of their exam centre details through the SSC CGL Admit Cards.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Overview
Organisation
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
Exam Name
SSC Combined Graduate Level
Vacancies
14582
Released
Admit Card
9th September 2025
12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21th, 22nd, 23th, 24th, 25th, 26th September 2025
Candidates Applied
28,14,604
Shift Timings
Shift 1: 9 am – 10 am
Shift 2: 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
Shift 3: 4 pm – 5 pm
Selection Process
Tier 1 and Tier 2
Official website
www.ssc.gov.in
How to Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can now download their SSC CGL Tier-1 Prelims Exam Hall Ticket PDF from the official website by following the steps.
Visit the official website of SSC: ssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card” tab.
Click on the link for “ADMIT CARD FOR TIER-1 FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAM 2025.”
Fill in your details like Registration ID/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password.
Choose your preferred Exam Area/City (the one selected during registration).
Your SSC CGL Tier-1 Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.
Download and print the admit card for future use.