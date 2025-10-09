LIVE TV
Home > Education > UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Uttarakhand PSC Scorecard & Cut Off Marks PDF

UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Uttarakhand PSC Scorecard & Cut Off Marks PDF

UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has recently released the UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 today, on 8th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2025 can now download the result and category-wise cut-off marks on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC released the UKPSC Prelims Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
UKPSC released the UKPSC Prelims Result 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 9, 2025 01:41:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Uttarakhand PSC Scorecard & Cut Off Marks PDF

UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has recently released the UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 today, on 8th October 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2025 can now download the result and category-wise cut-off marks on the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC Result 2025: Overview

Particulars  Overview 
Conducting Body Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)
Exam Name Uttarakhand Combined State (Civil) Subordinate Services Examination 2025
Post Name Civil Services (Group A & B Posts)
Vacancies 1233
UKPSC Result 2025 8th October 2025
UKPSC Mains Exam Date 2025 6th to 9th December 2025
Selection Process
  • Preliminary Examination.

  • Main Examination.

  • Interview

  • Document Verification
Salary ₹56,100 – ₹1,77,500/- Per Month
Official Website psc.uk.gov.in

Direct Link to Download UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025: Click Here

How to Download the UKPSC PCS Prelims Result 2025

  • Visit the official website at @psc.uk.gov.in or use the direct link provided below.

  • Locate the UKPSC Upper PCS Prelims Result 2025 download link and click on it.

  • Enter the required details, such as your Roll Number/ Application Number and Date of Birth, and click the Submit button.

  • Once submitted your credentials, UKPSC Upper PCS PrelimsResult 2025 has been displayed on the screen.

  • Download, save, or print the UKPSC Upper PCS Prelims Score Card 2025 for future reference.

UKPSC Prelims Cut Off 2025 

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the UKPSC Prelims Cut Off 2025 today, on 8th October 2025 along with the result. Candidates can now check the category-wise cut-off marks PDF through the direct link mentioned below:  

Direct Link to Download UKPSC PCS Prelims Cut Off 2025: Click Here

UKPSC Prelims Marks 2025

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has also released the UKPSC Prelims Marks 2025 for the candidates who appeared for the UKPSC Prelims Exam. Candidates can now download the UKPSC PCS Prelims Marks 2025 PDF through the direct link mentioned below: 

Direct Link to Download UKPSC PCS Prelims Marks 2025: Click Here

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 1:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Uttarakhand PSC Scorecard & Cut Off Marks PDF

UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Uttarakhand PSC Scorecard & Cut Off Marks PDF
UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Uttarakhand PSC Scorecard & Cut Off Marks PDF
UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Uttarakhand PSC Scorecard & Cut Off Marks PDF
UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Uttarakhand PSC Scorecard & Cut Off Marks PDF

QUICK LINKS