UP Scholarship 2026 Status: Direct Link, Steps to Check at Official Website

The Uttar Pradesh Government keeps giving financial support to students through its scholarship schemes which are designed to support education under various categories.

Now, students who have applied for the UP Scholarship 2026 can check their application status online via the official portal.

Scheme is available for General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and minority students. You can check your status online to keep yourself updated with the verification and payment.

What information is displayed in the UP Scholarship status

This page displays the latest updates for your scholarship. You can see the status of your scholarship form status, like verified, approved, and rejected.

The most common status updates are: Pending Verification: The application is still under verification, Approved/Disbursed:

Scholarship approved, or the money has been transferred. Rejected: The application has been rejected because of errors or missing information. Students can also download their status slip in PDF format.

How to check UP Scholarship status through mobile

Mobile can also be used by the students to check UP Scholarship status. The UMANG app is a platform to access various government services, such as scholarship status.

Steps to check status on mobile:

Open the UMANG app on your mobile

Search for “UP Scholarship” or “PFMS

Fill in the required details.

Check your application status.

This method would be handy for the students who wish to check their updates via mobile.

How to check UP Scholarship status 2026 online

Students need to visit the official website to check the status of UP Scholarship online. The website has a tab to check the status of your scholarship. To check the status

Go to the official website: scholarship.up.gov.in

Click on the Status tab on the home page [image]

Select the academic year, for example, 2025-26

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Click on Search

The status will be displayed on the screen.

Students need to remember their login credentials to check the status.

Why is checking UP Scholarship status important

Checking UP Scholarship status regularly is important for the students because it helps them to know the current status of their application.

In case the verification is incomplete or your application is rejected, you can take action. Since thousands of applications are being processed by the government every year, there can be delays or discrepancies.

Therefore, it is important to stay informed about the status. If the status is not approved or the funds are not disbursed, then you don’t want to miss out on the updates.

Therefore, it is advisable to keep an eye on the status updates and not avail the services from third-party websites.

Also Read: RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Check Expected Date, How to Download