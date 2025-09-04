UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at upsc.gov.in: Check Steps to Download

UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently released the admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 and the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2 examinations today, September 04, 2025. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from upsc.gov.in by logging their registration number or roll number.
UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025: Exam Date and Time
UPSC NDA 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025 in two shifts. While the CDS exam is scheduled for three sessions: English from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., General Knowledge from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Elementary Mathematics from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the NDA and NA 2 exam will be held in two sessions. The first session is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the second session will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
How to Download UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC or the direct link provided on this page
Step 2: On the home page, find ‘E-admit card National Defence Academy Examination II 2025,’ link
Step 3: The login page opens in a new tab
Step 4: Read the instructions carefully before downloading the admit card
Step 5: Agree to the terms and conditions and proceed towards downloading the call letter
Step 6: Select any of the options-registration number or roll number
Step 7: Click the ‘Submit’ button
Step 8: NDA admit card appears on the screen
Step 9: Download the admit card and take its printout
UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Card 2025: Full List of Prohibited and Non-Prohibited Items
Prohibited
- Mobile phones
- Smartwatches
- Electronic gadgets
- Bags
- Books
- Other Valuables
Non-Prohibited
- Printout of UPSC CDS/NDA 2 admit card
- Valid photo identity card
- Black ballpoint pen
- Items mentioned in the ‘Important Instructions’ of the e-Admit Card