UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key OUT: How to Donwload With Direct Link

UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key OUT: How to Donwload With Direct Link

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has recently released the provisional answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on its official portal, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appear for the exam now have to verify their responses.

The UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key has been released in the master set PDF format. (Representative Image: Official Website)
The UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key has been released in the master set PDF format. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 10, 2025 12:42:17 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has recently released the provisional answer key for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on its official portal, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who appear for the exam now have a chance to verify their responses.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key

The UPSSSC PET Exam 2025 was conducted on September 6 and 7 in two shifts each day, the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can now download the UPSSSC answer key and UPSSSC PET Question Paper for the subjects including Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logic & Reasoning, Current Affairs, General Awareness, etc.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: How to Download the Answer Key

  1. Visit the UPSSSC official website.
  2. Click on the “UPSSSC PET 2025 Answer Key” link.
  3. Enter registration number, date of birth, and captcha code
  4. Download and save the answer key PDF for reference.

Direct link to download UPSSSC answer key here- upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: Objection Window and Important Dates

The UPSSSC has opened the objection window for candidates who want to submit any response to the provisional answer key. Aspirants can submit their objections online until September 15, 2025. Once the objections are reviewed, the commission will release the final answer key, which will be further used in preparing the merit list. 

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 PDF Download Link

The answer key has been released in the master set PDF format, i.e., UPSSSC PET 6 September Shift 1, 2 answer key is different from the PDFs for UPSSSC PET 7 September Shift 1, 2. Candidates can click on the link below to download the UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025

September 6, 2025 Shift 1

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025

September 6, 2025 Shift 2

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025

September 7, 2025 Shift 1

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025

September 7, 2025 Shift 2
