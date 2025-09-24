WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT: Direct Link to Download

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee has recently published the WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, September 24, 2025, on their official website. Candidates can now check and download their results through wbmcc.nic.in using Neet UG roll number and password.

How to check WB NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment result

Visit the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for “WB NEET 2025 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2”.

Enter your login credentials on the new page that opens.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and print a copy for future reference.



Admission and document verification

WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2: Counselling Schedule

Candidates who will be allotted seats will have to report to the allotted institutes from September 24 to September 26, 2025. During this period, selected candidates must report to the assigned college with their original documents, college-specific fees, and any required bond agreements.