Amit Shah Rejects Fadnavis Resignation Offer, Asks Him To Continue

After BJP’s poor show in maharashtra lok sabha elections, Devendra Fadnavis is all guilt up and about 2 days ago he also offered to resign as Maharashtra’s deputy CM, taking the responsibility for NDA’s poor performance in the state. However, Amit Shah straight up has rejected his offeral and has asked him to continue his work.

Mr Fadnavis had offered to resign on Wednesday, a day after the counting of votes, and several BJP leaders have spoken to him since. Following the NDA meeting earlier on Friday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the coalition’s performance in Maharashtra. Sources indicated that the topic of Fadnavis’ resignation was also brought up.

Later, the deputy chief minister had a meeting with Amit Shah at his residence. Sources reported that the home minister encouraged Fadnavis to continue his efforts for the Maharashtra government and to develop a strategy for revitalizing the BJP in the state, with assembly elections likely scheduled for October this year.

“If you resign, it will affect the morale of BJP workers. So don’t resign now,” Shah reportedly told Fadnavis. He also mentioned that a detailed discussion on the resignation would take place after Narendra Modi’s swearing-in as Prime Minister for the third time, which is set for 6 pm on Sunday.

Fadnavis’s brief performance record

Mr Fadnavis, a former chief minister, is part of the Maharashtra government with the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The undivided Shiv Sena and the BJP had won 41 of the state’s 48 between them in 2019, but the new coalition – called the Mahayuti in Maharashtra – managed to get only 17 this time.

I.N.D.I Alliance brief performance record

The INDIA alliance’s performance in Maharashtra, the second-biggest contributor of MPs to the Lok Sabha, was one of the reasons the BJP was reduced to 240 seats from its tally of 303 in 2019. The NDA, however, won 293 Lok Sabha seats, comfortably over the majority mark of 272.

