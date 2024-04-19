Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Expresses Gratitude Ahead Of Filing Nomination From Vidisha

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Vidisha parliamentary seat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, expressed his gratitude for being given another opportunity to serve the people of Vidisha by the party and central leadership.

He shared his sentiments ahead of filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Vidisha parliamentary seat. He expressed his gratitude towards the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and party president JP Nadda for entrusting him with this responsibility once again.

“Vidisha parliamentary constituency is the swing of my childhood, garden of my adolescence, and support of my old age. I was born here and started my struggle to serve the public here only since childhood,” Chouhan remarked, highlighting his deep-rooted connection with the constituency.

Reflecting on his past terms as Member of Parliament and Chief Minister, Chouhan emphasized that he had spared no effort in the development of the region. He reiterated his commitment to serving the public, emphasizing that for him, serving the public is akin to worshipping God.

Expressing optimism about India’s future under the leadership of PM Modi, Chouhan stated his eagerness to contribute to the nation’s development as an MP. He pledged to exert all his efforts to serve the people, foster regional development, and contribute to the progress of the country.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: BJP candidate from Vidisha Shivraj Singh Chouhan files nomination for Lok Sabha elections. The elections will be conducted in Madhya Pradesh on April 26, May 7 and 13.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/AJ8vKrtQR1 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Chouhan, who has previously served as MP from the Vidisha constituency five times before assuming the role of Chief Minister, is now contesting for the sixth time from Vidisha in the LS polls 2024.

Vidisha is slated to go to the polls in the third phase on May 7 along with eight other parliamentary seats in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh is conducting its Lok Sabha elections in four phases, with the first phase already underway for six parliamentary seats in the state. Subsequent phases are scheduled for April 26, May 7, and May 13. The final counting of votes will take place on June 4.

With a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks as the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved, reflecting the diverse electoral landscape of the state.