Modi Prepares for Third Term with High Tea Meeting for Incoming Cabinet Ministers

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi held an important high tea meeting on Sunday with members of Parliament expected to join his new Cabinet and Council of Ministers in the lead up to his swearing in ceremony later in the evening on Sunday. The gathering took place at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi, serving as a prelude to the grand swearing-in ceremony later in the evening.

The tea meeting, a customary tradition for Modi, brought together a mix of seasoned leaders and new faces, reflecting the diverse composition of his upcoming administration. Former Haryana Chief Minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar, a participant in the meeting, shared insights about the event. ” There is a ritual of Narendra Modi that he calls people to his residence for a tea meeting. He only calls them who he wants to induct in his cabinet. Some formalities were to be done, which I have completed. He has asked to me to stay in Delhi for the next 24 hours. Other than me, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar were also present in the meeting,” Khattar stated. He also mentioned the presence of Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar from Haryana.

Ramdas Athawale, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Republican Party of India, confirmed his inclusion in the new ministry. “Today, Narendra Modi will take oath as the PM for the third time. It is a matter of pride for the entire country. The oath-taking ceremony will be done today, and the portfolios will be decided tomorrow. I will be happy with whatever portfolio I am given… Around 60 leaders of the NDA were present in the tea meeting today,”Athawale said, noting that approximately 60 leaders of the NDA attended the tea meeting.

BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who has served in Modi’s previous Cabinets, expressed his gratitude for being included again. “The Prime Minister has given me the opportunity to serve the country by including me in his team for the third consecutive time. We will work as a team under the leadership of the Prime Minister and will fulfil all the promises and live up to the expectations and aspirations of the country,” Shekhawat remarked.

Ramnath Thakur, a two-time Rajya Sabha MP from the Janata Dal (United) and son of former Bihar Chief Minister Karpuri Thakur, conveyed his appreciation for his selection. “On behalf of my family and my party, I express my gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. He (PM Modi) said that we will work on the path of development with dedication towards the people of the country,” Thakur said.

Giriraj Singh, who recently won the Lok Sabha seat from Begusarai in Bihar, also attended the meeting. “I want to thank PM Modi for showing trust in me. There was one discussion that we have to transform India into a ‘Viksit Bharat’. It is not about any particular portfolio. Every department is important,” Singh emphasized.

Ajay Tamta, a BJP leader from Uttarakhand, expressed his fortune in working under Modi’s leadership. “I feel fortunate to get the opportunity to work with the Prime Minister. For this, I thank BJP, all the voters of my constituency and the Prime Minister…Whatever work I get, I will contribute to taking that work forward with all my strength, he said.”

A video from the meeting showed Modi briefing the incoming ministers, setting the tone for the government’s future agenda and priorities. Prominent BJP leaders like Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, and others were seen attending the meeting, signaling their roles in the new government.

#WATCH | Delhi: NDA leaders attended the tea meeting at 7 LKM, the residence of PM-designate Narendra Modi. PM-Designate Modi will take the Prime Minister’s oath for the third consecutive term today at 7.15 pm. pic.twitter.com/6RWS8xZBxD — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Despite losing the Ludhiana seat in the 2024 elections, three-time former Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu was also spotted at the meeting, indicating his probable inclusion in the Cabinet. Other notable attendees included LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who won the Vidisha constituency with a significant margin, remarked on Modi’s leadership. “It is the good fortune of the country that Modiji is taking oath for the third time. The resolution of a developed India will be fulfilled…the country will become a world leader,” Chouhan said, while also noting he had no information about his ministerial post yet.

Modi is set to take the oath of office at 7:15 PM, alongside his council of ministers, in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had unanimously elected Modi as their leader on June 5. To manage the event, around 1,100 traffic police personnel have been deployed in New Delhi, with advisories issued to the public regarding traffic movement and arrangements for delegates.

