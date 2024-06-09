Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Here's A List Of Ministers Who Will Likely Make It To NDA Cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to commence his third consecutive term as the leader of a coalition government, is anticipated to unveil his new cabinet on Sunday. With two successful full tenures under his belt, Modi’s impending oath-taking ceremony marks a historic milestone, akin to the illustrious Jawaharlal Nehru’s consecutive victories in the general elections of 1952, 1957, and 1962.

Inclusions from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)

Among the anticipated inclusions in the Union Cabinet are Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha members **K Ram Mohan Naidu** and **Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani**, representing Andhra Pradesh. Their presence underscores the broad coalition framework envisaged by Prime Minister Modi.

Post-Election Dynamics

Despite securing a victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) witnessed a reduction in its Lok Sabha seat tally, falling from 303 to 240. This shortfall from the majority mark of 272 necessitates a concerted effort to bolster the coalition with allied parties.

Consultations and Alliances

Top BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, along with party president J P Nadda, have engaged in consultations with key allies such as N Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP, Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), and Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena. These deliberations aim to finalize the allocation of cabinet positions and ensure equitable representation within the government.

Portfolio Distribution

There’s speculation regarding the distribution of heavyweight portfolios such as Home, Finance, Defence, and External Affairs, in addition to Education and Culture, likely retained by the BJP. The allies are anticipated to secure between five to eight cabinet berths, reflecting a balanced power-sharing arrangement.

Anticipated Cabinet Members

The Likely Candidates:

– Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP) – Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is an esteemed Indian politician who serves as a Member of Parliament in the 16th, 17th, and 18th Lok Sabha, representing the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh. He has emerged victorious in the Indian general elections of 2014, 2019, and 2024, contesting as a candidate from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Additionally, he holds the position of National General Secretary within the TDP and serves as the Party’s Leader in the Lok Sabha.

– Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (TDP) – Guntur, Andhra Pradesh

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and a colleague of Chandrababu Naidu, emerged victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur constituency. With assets worth ₹5,700 crore, he is set to be sworn in as a part of the Union Council of Ministers alongside Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi. Pemmasani, a former medical professional and entrepreneur, defeated his closest opponent by a significant margin.

– Prataprao Jadhav (Shiv Sena) – Buldhana, Maharashtra

Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, an Indian politician, represents the Buldhana constituency of Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha. He is a member of the Shiv Sena party and has won the MP seat three times. Prior to his parliamentary career, Jadhav served in various roles, from Sarpanch to MLA, and also held a ministerial position in the Sena-BJP government. He currently serves as the chairman of Sharngdhar Sugar Mills.

– Ramnath Thakur (JD(U)) – Rajya Sabha MP, Bihar

Ram Nath Thakur, hailing from Karpoori Gram, Samastipur district, Bihar, is a prominent politician affiliated with the Janata Dal (United) party. Currently serving as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, he represents Bihar. Thakur has held various ministerial positions in Bihar, including Minister of Sugarcane Industries and Minister of Revenue and Land Reforms, Law, Information, and Public Relations. He served from April 2014 to April 2020.

– H D Kumaraswamy (JD(S)) – Mandya, Karnataka

Haradanahalli Devegowda Kumaraswamy, born on December 16, 1959, is a multifaceted Indian politician, film producer, and businessman. He served as the 18th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 2018 to 2019 and previously from 2006 to 2007. Currently, he presides over the Karnataka State Janata Dal (Secular). He represents Mandya in the Lok Sabha and Channapatna in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

– Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP) – Bikaner, Rajasthan

Arjun Ram Meghwal, born on December 20, 1953, is an Indian politician affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Currently serving as the Minister of Law and Justice (Independent Charge) since 2023 and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs since 2017, he represents the Bikaner constituency in the Lok Sabha since 2009. Meghwal has held various ministerial positions, including Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs.

– Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP)- Dibrugarh, Assam

Sarbananda Sonowal, born on October 31, 1962, is an Indian politician affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Assam. He currently serves as the Cabinet Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, and Cabinet Minister of AYUSH in the Government of India. Sonowal was the 14th Chief Minister of Assam from 2016 to 2021 and has held various ministerial positions at both state and central levels. He joined the BJP in 2011 after resigning from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

– Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM) – Gaya, Bihar

Jitan Ram Manjhi, born on October 6, 1944, is an Indian politician hailing from Bihar. He served as Bihar’s 23rd Chief Minister from May 20, 2014, to February 20, 2015, and is the founding President of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). With a political career spanning decades, Manjhi has held ministerial positions in various Bihar state governments and currently represents Gaya in the Indian Parliament.

– Suresh Gopi (BJP) – Thrissur, Kerala

Suresh Gopi, born on June 26, 1958, is an Indian actor, politician, playback singer, and television presenter, primarily active in Malayalam cinema. He debuted in 1965 and gained prominence with over 250 films, winning the National Film Award and Kerala State Film Award in 1998. Serving as a Rajya Sabha member from 2016 to 2022, he advocates for environmental causes. In 2024, he secured a BJP ticket to represent Thrissur in the Indian Parliament.

– Hardeep Singh Puri (BJP) – Punjab

Hardeep Singh Puri, born on February 15, 1952, is an Indian politician and former diplomat, currently serving as the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs in the Government of India. He holds the record for the longest tenure as Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs. Puri, a former Indian Foreign Service officer, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014 and became a Rajya Sabha Member in 2020.

– Ravneet Singh Bittu (BJP) – Punjab

Ravneet Singh Bittu, an Indian politician, previously led the Indian National Congress in the Lok Sabha from March 11, 2021, to July 18, 2021. He has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, and earlier from Anandpur Sahib in 2009. Bittu, the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on March 24, 2024.

– Nitin Gadkari (BJP) – Nagpur, Maharashtra

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, an Indian politician from Maharashtra, currently serves as the Minister for Road Transport & Highways in the Government of India, holding the position for over nine years. He previously led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2009 to 2013. Gadkari, known as the “Expressway Man of India,” has significantly contributed to road infrastructure, including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. He represents the Nagpur constituency in the Lok Sabha.

– Piyush Goyal (BJP) – Mumbai North, Maharashtra

Piyush Vedprakash Goyal, an Indian politician and chartered accountant, holds various cabinet ministerial positions in the Government of India, including Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution. He became a Cabinet Minister in September 2017 and currently represents Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha. Goyal, a former National Treasurer of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has also served as Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs temporarily.

The formation of Modi’s third-term cabinet signifies a critical juncture in India’s political landscape. With a focus on coalition-building and portfolio allocation, the stage is set for a government poised to navigate the diverse challenges and opportunities facing the nation.

