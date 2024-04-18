Just a day ahead of the begenning of the Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Polls, Aam Aadmi Party’s MP Sanjay Singh, who claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in what he termed as a ‘fabricated case’. The accusations came shortly after Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan faced questioning by the ED earlier that day.

Sanjay Singh said to the media, “I want to this to PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in very clear words that their Operation Lotus will not be successful in Delhi… Your dictatorship will end soon. This matter has been going on since 2016 and the CBI filed a chargesheet and Amanatullah Khan was not arrested… Even the court told ED that it has no proof against Amanatullah Khan, despite this, he is being arrested… This conspiracy has been created to dismantle the Delhi government and break the party… AAP stands with Amanatullah Khan and his family… We haven’t received any official information from the ED as of now.”

In a statement released by AAP on behalf of Amanatullah Khan, the MLA asserted that his impending arrest was a consequence of his refusal to succumb to pressure from the BJP. He claimed that for the past two years, he had been relentlessly pursued by central agencies, urging him to resign, distance himself from Arvind Kejriwal, and provide evidence against him. Refusing to comply, Amanatullah Khan declared his commitment to continue serving his constituency from behind bars. “There is no need to be worried. I will not betray Arvind Kejriwal ji,” he affirmed in a video message.

AAP leader Atishi says, “We have heard that AAP leader Amanatullah Khan has been arrested. This is an absolutely false case. ED has no proof or proceeds of crime. This is just another conspiracy against the AAP… I want to tell BJP and their leader PM Narendra Modi that even if they arrest each and every member of the AAP, the people of Delhi will still stand with Arvind Kejriwal and vote for him.”

AAP leader Gopal Rai expressed concern, stating that AAP MLAs and ministers are facing frequent arrests, with the Enforcement Directorate being utilized as a means to this end. He emphasized his longstanding assertion that the BJP and the ED are closely intertwined. Rai highlighted the current situation, noting that amidst the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, elected representatives are encountering obstacles in campaigning and participating in elections. He suggested that the BJP’s actions stem from a realization of their impending defeat, leading to their agitation.