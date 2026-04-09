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Home > Elections > Assembly Elections 2026: What Is The Polling Percentage In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry? A Detailed Look At Voter Turnout

Assembly Elections 2026: What Is The Polling Percentage In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry? A Detailed Look At Voter Turnout

Kerala records 77.5%, Assam 85.1%, Puducherry 89.2% voter turnout in Assembly Elections 2026; counting on May 4.

Kerala records 77.5%, Assam 85.1%, Puducherry 89.2% voter turnout. (Photo: ANI)
Kerala records 77.5%, Assam 85.1%, Puducherry 89.2% voter turnout. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 9, 2026 20:53:51 IST

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Assembly Elections 2026: What Is The Polling Percentage In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry? A Detailed Look At Voter Turnout

Assembly Elections in Assam, Puducherry and Kerala were held today after long days of political campaigning. High voter turnout marked the single-phase Assembly elections held on Thursday in Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry.

According to the latest Election Commission data at 7.30 PM, Puducherry recorded the highest turnout of 89.20 per cent among the regions. 

Assam followed closely with a high of 85.10 per cent polling across its 126 constituencies, while Keralam also witnessed significant participation at 77.50 per cent.

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Voting concluded for crucial polls in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry, with the voters coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Prominent leaders, including Chief Ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pinarayi Vijayan, were among the early voters. Counting of votes for all regions is scheduled for May 4.

Polling officials sealed the electronic voting machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in booths where polling had concluded.

Voting was held for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Keralam, and 30 in Puducherry. Senior leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, were among the early voters. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy also cast his vote, maintaining his long-standing tradition of riding his motorcycle to the polling booth.

In Keralam, over 2.6 crore electors were eligible to decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies in these elections.

Of the 2,69,53,644 registered voters across the state, there were 1,38,27,319 women voters, and the number of male voters stood at 1,31,26,048. Officials said that there were 277 third-gender voters in the state.

Nearly 4,24,518 voters fell in the 18-19 age group, while 2,04,608 voters were aged 85 years and above. To facilitate safe and secure polling, a total of 30,471 polling stations were set up. UDF is aiming to unseat the CPI(M)-led LDF government, which has been in power for the past decade. The BJP has expanded its base and is challenging both the LDF and UDF.

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors were eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly with 722 candidates in the fray. Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 were male voters and 1,25,22,593 were female. There were 318 transgender voters.

This contest in the northeastern state, largely between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led alliance, was marked by acrimony and sharp exchanges.

In Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors were eligible to cast their votes for 30 seats in the Legislative Assembly. The electorate included 5,39,125 female voters, 4,74,788 male voters, and 157 voters belonging to the third gender category. A total of 24,156 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years.

The ruling NDA, which includes the All India NR Congress and the BJP, is being challenged by the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is seeking to make it triangular.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Kerala Exit Poll Date: When Will Exit Polls Be Released? Why Are They Not Out Today? Check ECI Guidelines And More Details For April 2026 Elections

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Tags: Assam Polling PercentageAssembly Elections 2026Kerala Polling PercentagePolling percentagePuducherry Polling Percentage

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Assembly Elections 2026: What Is The Polling Percentage In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry? A Detailed Look At Voter Turnout
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